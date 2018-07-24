

John Boyega of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on the red carpet for the European premiere of a later film in the series, "The Last Jedi," on Dec. 12, 2017. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

This decade of American film has produced a large number of blockbusters and plenty of gems scattered among them. But has it produced any enduring classics? You know, the kind you put in a time capsule?

That was the question presented to more than 1,000 respondents by the digital-photo site Shutterfly, which selected 18 big movies of the 2010s and asked people to choose what films from this age we might place in such a locked vault.

The winner: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The first of the modern Rebel-y reboots, which was a commercial smash from the moment it came out in December 2015, garnered a place on 34.8 percent of the ballots, nearly eight percentage points higher than the runner-up “Black Panther” and nine points ahead of the next movie, “Frozen.” (Voters could select anywhere from one to three films, which is why the total percentages of all of 18 movies exceed 100 percent.)

But here’s the catch. “The Force Awakens” only landed the pole position because of Gen-X-ers and baby boomers. We oldsters inflated the J.J. Abrams movie’s score and pressed it in to the top spot — 37 percent of people aged 35-44 listed it for their capsule (and 40 percent of 45- to 54-year-olds, 35 percent of 55- to 64-years-olds and a whopping 42 percent for people over the age of 65).

Under 35-year-olds? Well, they were feeling the Force a lot less. For all the success of “Force Awakens” — it is the highest-grossing film in the United States of all time, after all — younger people don’t really see the “Star Wars” film as a defining classic. Only 32 percent of people between 25 and 34 put it in their capsule, while a meager 17 percent of people between 18 and 24 did so. The kids and their “La La Land. ”

Actually, millennials liked a different movie. More people between the ages of 25 and 34 chose “Black Panther” for their capsule (34 percent) than they did any other film. And 32 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds went for it. That was enough to land the movie in second place overall. Grandma and Grandpa, on the other hand, were less inclined to feel the Wakanda spirit: Only 16 percent of people over the age of 65 selected it to be buried for posterity.

And if you want to know what the young 'uns in particular are watching, well, they liked a certain film the way some mothers like to stir their tea. The winner in the 18 to 24 demographic, even ahead of “Black Panther,” was “Get Out”— 39 percent of people in that demographic put it down for their capsule. (People 25 and older weren’t as enamored of what Jordan Peele had wrought: “Get Out” didn’t score higher than 15 percent with any other age group, which is why it only finished in ninth place overall.)

“Frozen” ended up in third place because of a steady performance across the board, though oddly it did a lot better with older audiences, with twice as many people over 65 choosing it as did people between 18 and 24. (No one under the age of 18, a key “Frozen” demographic, was surveyed.)

Rounding out the top six were “Wonder Woman,” “Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows: Part II,” and “La La Land” (you knew it had to be in there). The films drew mentions on 20 percent, 20 percent and 15 percent of the ballots, respectively.

Journalism apparently wasn’t thought much of by any age group. “The Post” and “Spotlight,” two films that examined the power of the media and accountability investigations, finished in the last two spots. Neither film was mentioned on more than 8 percent of ballots.