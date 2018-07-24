

Harley-Davidson reported stronger-than-expected earnings in the second quarter. (Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) (Martin Divisek/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock/Martin Divisek/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

President Trump praised tariffs in a tweet Tuesday morning, saying “tariffs are the greatest!” and countries that treat the United States unfairly on trade must either negotiate fair deals or get “hit with tariffs.”

“It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking!” Trump wrote. “Remember, we are the ‘piggy bank’ that’s being robbed. All will be great!”

The tweet came the same day that American motorcycle icon Harley-Davidson reported stronger-than-expected earnings in its second quarter, offering a look at how the company could fare in the midst of an international trade war.

Harley-Davidson, which plans to ship 231,000 to 236,000 motorcycles this year, said it expects the tariffs to cut into its margins. It expects its operating margin as a percent of revenue to come in at 9 to 10 percent because of the impact of the tariffs, down slightly from last year. Earnings for the quarter came in at $1.45 per share, above some projections but down from the $1.48 reported at the same time last year.

Harley-Davidson CEO Matt Levatich said the company’s performance in the second quarter was in line with expectations.

“Our manufacturing optimization, demand-driving investments and commitment to manage supply in line with demand remain on target and continue to strengthen our business,” Levatich said.

Harley-Davidson earlier this year announced plans to move some of its production overseas to avoid any repercussions of a trade war. The company that prides itself in its made in the USA brand has plants in operation in Australia, Brazil and India. Last month, Trump threatened heavy taxes on Harley-Davidson and said that if the company moved overseas, “it will be the beginning of the end.”

Harley-Davidson had long-established plans to open a new plant in Thailand. But the company has also said it would move operations out of the country to soften the impact of tariffs imposed by Europe. Those tariffs on U.S. products were put in place as the European Union responded to Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.