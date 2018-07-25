Wednesday marked a bitter end for Nestle’s more than decade-long trademark battle with Cadbury when a judge dismissed Nestle’s claim of ownership over the four-fingered shape of its Kit Kat candy bar.

The BBC reported that the bureaucratic battle between these titan confectioners began in 2002, after 65 years of apparently peaceful coexistence. That year, Nestle tried to trademark the shape, described in court records as “four trapezoidal bars aligned on a rectangular base.” The European Union’s intellectual property authority granted the trademark in 2006.

Nestle’s trademark troubles escalated in 2007 when confectioner Cadbury challenged the trademark. Kraft spinoff Mondelez inherited the case after Kraft acquired Cadbury. Mondelez owns Freia, a Norwegian brand once owned by Cadbury that manufactures a chocolate and wafer bar bearing an uncanny resemblance to a Kit Kat bar. Freia calls its bar Kvikk Lunsj, pronounced “quick lunch.” The Norwegian bar was first manufactured in 1937, two years after Kit Kat’s first bar hit the market, according to the BBC.

Though the bars look the same, a taste comparison done by the Guardian ranked the taste of Kvikk Lunsj higher, mentioning that the chocolate tasted like Milka, another Mondelez-owned brand.

After a few years of bureaucratic appeals, Mondelez brought the matter to the European Union courts in 2013, arguing that the act of stamping a Kit Kat logo on a shape used by other confectioners does not mean that Nestle owns that shape. In the end, Nestle was unable to prove that the shape of a Kit Kat was distinctive enough throughout the E.U. to deserve an exclusive trademark. The decision opens up options for Mondelez to sell Kvikk Lunsj and similarly shaped bars throughout the E.U.

Kit Kat is not the only chocolate bar to stake a claim to a distinctive shape. The BBC reported that owners of the pyramid-shaped Toblerone chocolate bar challenged British competitor Poundland when it produced a bar with a similar shape. Toblerone and Poundland settled out of court. The Toblerone shape is protected by copyright; the brand is owned by Mondelez.