So, you didn’t win the Mega Millions $522 jackpot. Don’t despair. You don’t need luck to strike it rich.

Sure, it’s fun to dream about hitting the lottery and solving many of your financial issues with the simple pick of some random numbers. But many people can still have financial security — even become millionaires — if they took some risks (buying a lottery ticket is not one of them), saved more and changed some bad money habits.

“Wealthy people usually aren’t born that way,” Stacy Rapacon and Keaton Campo write in an interesting slide show on Kiplinger.com. “Most spend their lives amassing their fortunes by working hard, spending little, saving a lot and investing wisely."

I know. It’s not that easy to get into the millionaire’s club. Yet a growing number of people are reaching this status, Kiplinger reports.

The number of U.S. households reporting a net worth between $1 million and $5 million (not including the value of their home), increased to nearly 10 million in 2017, according to the Spectrem Group, a consulting and the research firm.

Read Kiplinger’s 12 Reasons You’ll Never Be a Millionaire

Want to be a millionaire? Here are four of the 12 major factors that may be keeping you from reaching that goal, according to Kiplinger.

— You’re not in the right job.

“It is clear to us, that the most important choice we made was in selecting the right profession. That fact was key, by providing job satisfaction, very good compensation, security, continued career growth, and health and financial benefits,” wrote Anthony after reading the Kiplinger article. He and his wife are retired and living in Florida. They have a net worth of about $3 million, he said.

“Even without the Kiplinger road map, we were able to follow the path outlined to reach a level that we never dreamed of when we first started out,” he said. “If you knew our background and lifestyle, you would know we are pretty average people, and don’t feel like millionaires or living a millionaire lifestyle.”

Just a caution about the career thing. Young adults are inundated with advice that they need to get a job in the STEM field — science, technology, engineering or mathematics. And while many jobs in those professional areas can result in six-figure salaries, there are plenty of folks who have managed to become millionaires in non-STEM fields.

My husband and I have told our children to follow their passions. Our two daughters want to go into the field of education and social work. Our son does have a gift for math. But it’s important to us that they find a field of work that is fulfilling to them. What good is a lot of money if you’re miserable doing your job?

For our part, we have taught our children how to manage their money and invest so that they can achieve financial security in whatever career path they choose.

— You’re scared of the stock market. A simple savings account won’t cut it. It’s all about the market and math.

“A typical yield you can expect from a money market account these days might be 1.25 percent. If you put away $10,000 in one and added nothing else, in 10 years you’d have around $11,322 total with interest. But if you invested that $10,000 in stocks and earned a typical 8 percent annual return, you’d have about $21,589, or nearly double the return.”

— You’re spending is out of control. You can’t find the money to save if you’re living beyond your means.

— You’re too deep in debt. Think about the amount of money in your budget devoted to debt. What if you could redirect those funds to investing?

Of course, you shouldn’t feel you’re a financial failure if you don’t become a millionaire. You can have a great life and financial security without a seven-figure net worth. But having enough resources for the life you want to live takes a lot of planning. It means making better decisions. And, yes, sometimes some luck.

Color of Money question of the week

What’s keeping you from reaching your financial potential? Send your comments to colorofmoney@washpost.com. Please include your name, city and state. In the subject line, put “Millionaire.”

Live chat today

You don’t want to miss today’s chat at noon (ET). My guest will be Vicki Robin, the co-author of “Your Money or Your Life,” the Color of Money Book Club pick for this month.

Here’s my review: How much money do you really need to feel rich?

This book has a permanent place on my bookshelf. As I wrote in my review, financial blogger Peter Adeney, whose online persona is Mr. Money Mustache, captures why in his foreword.

“It is a personal development guide to help you figure out what you really want out of life, while also training away the money-wasting habits that you have probably developed that are getting in the way of it," he wrote.

Please join the discussion. Here’s the link.

How to calculate your net worth

In last week’s personal finance newsletter, I asked: How much do you feel you need to feel rich?

Mark Bissell of Syracuse, N.Y., wrote, “I think someone needs at least $5 million, and probably $10 million, to be rich. My definition of rich is you can live well, be self-insured against most major financial disasters, and be fairly confident that you will not run out of money unless you do something really stupid. I recently left work, and I am trying to decide what my second act is. Probably not full retirement, but also not full-time work. I do not meet my definition of rich. I consider myself independently middle class, with enough to pay my expenses plus some extras. I am 10 years from full Social Security. When that kicks in, my wife and I will be all set.”

“I calculate my net worth once or twice per year,” one reader wrote. “However, I don’t think it’s worth the time to calculate the value of furniture and household goods, except for things of unusual value such as art work and antiques. The real value of household goods is their use value, and most will either be used until I pass away or donated if I replace them with something new. As an alternative, one could use their insured value.”

“We're comfortable with our position and I realize we're doing better than the norm, for which we are grateful,” wrote Dave from Colorado. “But even so, I have an older brother and one of my best friends of 30 plus years who have a net worth at least twice ours who don't feel secure. The only reason I can point to is that they're risk-averse. In the case of my friend, he grew up in an unstable family environment (divorce, poverty in youth) that even now, at age 60, makes him feel insecure about money. It's very difficult to overcome those early lifetime lessons.”

