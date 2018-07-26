

Second-quarter sales rose 39 percent to $52.9 billion. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Amazon.com’s quarterly profits hit a record $2.5 billion, the technology giant announced Thursday, as it races to become the world’s first trillion dollar company.

Profits rose 12-fold from a year earlier, while second-quarter revenue increased 39 percent to $52.9 billion.

This marks the 13th consecutive quarter of profits for Amazon, which didn’t turn a profit for years as it reinvested in its business. (Jeffrey P. Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)

Amazon is going toe-to-toe with Apple and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to become the first company with a $1 trillion market capitalization. Amazon’s is currently $861 billion. Apple, meanwhile, has a market cap of $946 billion, while Alphabet’s is $877 billion.

[Amazon doubles its profit — and hikes Prime membership fee 20%]

Shares of Amazon spiked about 3 percent in after-hours trading following the news. The company’s stock, currently valued at about $1,808 a share, is up 57 percent so far this year.

The results do not include sales from last week’s Prime Day, the company-created discount event that now brings in billions of dollars for Amazon. This year, the company said it sold more than 100 million items during the 36-hour sale, though it did not disclose sales figures.

[Amazon Prime Day: Worker strikes and a site crash dent the online shopping bonanza]

Overall for the three-month period ending June 30, profits totaled $2.5 billion, or $5.21 per share, up from $197 million, or 41 cents a share, a year earlier.

The retail behemoth has been growing at breakneck speed as it expands into a number of new industries, including health care, pharmaceuticals and movie production. Last month, Amazon made its first foray into the pharmacy business with its acquisition of PillPack, which sells pre-sorted medicine online.

Amazon’s Prime membership program, which costs $119 a year, now has more than 100 million members worldwide.

Read more:

A Toys R Us death blow: Mattel to lay off 2,200 workers

The end of Ivanka’s fashion brand kicks off a buying frenzy among her fans

How Amazon’s contract to sell office supplies to cities could hurt local retail