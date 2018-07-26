Here’s a list of open houses taking place July 28-29 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

1001 L St NW #311 2 pm to 4 pm $474,900

125 T St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

919 Florida Ave NW #801 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

20005

1401 Church St NW #507 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900

1420 N St NW #714 1 pm to 4 pm $259,000

20007

2908 N St NW Noon to 2 pm $2,995,000

1226 Eton Ct NW #t22 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

3812 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,000

2828 Wisconsin Ave NW #311 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000

1820 37th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

1365 Wisconsin Ave NW #top Floor Noon to 1 pm $3,100

2108 37th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,900

20009

1830 17th St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $910,000

1615 Q Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $388,000

1427 Chapin St NW #105 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000

1832 Biltmore St NW #44 1 pm to 3 pm $624,500

1820 Clydesdale Pl NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $259,900

1909 12th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,900

2412 17th St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $533,000

2032 Belmont Rd NW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

1911 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,169,000

1615 Q St NW #313 1 pm to 4 pm $388,000

20010

1006 Monroe St NW 8 am to Noon $900,000

20011

522 Shepherd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $839,000

4915 3rd St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $299,000

925 Decatur St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $779,500

217 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $729,000

632 Webster St NW Noon to 2 pm $949,993

20016

3271 Sutton Pl NW #d 11:30 am to 1:30 pm $709,000

5270 Loughboro Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,799,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #115b Noon to 3 pm $260,000

4901 46th St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,200,000

20036

1260 21st St NW #108 1 pm to 3 pm $350,000

NORTHEAST

20002

150 12th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,900,000

1321 Childress St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

1327 Childress St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $884,999

1223 16th St NE Noon to 2 pm $629,000

215 I St NE #308 2 pm to 4 pm $1,170,000

20017

3106 15th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

4926 12th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

4041 7th St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $684,900

1203 Hamlin St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $749,000

20018

3715 Jamison St NE Noon to 5 pm $670,000

2632 Coleman Lane NE Noon to 5 pm $790,000

2844 Myrtle Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20019

1504 Olive St NE Noon to 3 pm $2,650

SOUTHEAST

20003

910 G St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $875,000

20032

3423 5th St SE #41 11 am to 2 pm $226,996

563 Lebaum St SE #2 1 pm to 2 pm $1,750

SOUTHWEST

20024

355 I St SW #307 10 am to 2 pm $315,000

300 M St SW #n203 1 pm to 3 pm $277,000

20032

3927 1st St SW Noon to 2 pm $549,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

22 Rhode Island Ave NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

919 Florida Ave NW #503 1 pm to 3 pm $639,000

809 6th St NW #34 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

809813 6th St NW #35 2 pm to 4 pm $559,000

1510 8th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,500

2032 Flagler Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

413 Hobart Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $989,900

20004

616 E St NW #1150 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,075,000

20005

1133 14th St NW #209 2 pm to 4 pm $424,000

1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #302 1 pm to 3 pm $395,000

20007

2500 Q St NW #512 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #613 2 pm to 4 pm $530,000

2604 Tunlaw Rd NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000

3250 N St NW #2-C 2 pm to 4 pm $829,000

2816 34th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,850,000

4000 Tunlaw Rd NW #509 2 pm to 4 pm $279,000

1711 35th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $339,000

2828 Wisconsin NW #500 1 pm to 3 pm $954,000

1621 34th St NW 1:30 pm to 3 pm $1,675,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #1118 2 pm to 4 pm $759,900

3901 Fulton St NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $259,000

20008

2540 Massachusetts Ave NW #209 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

3224 Cleveland Ave NW Noon to 2:30 pm $1,950,000

3901 Connecticut Ave NW #200 1 pm to 4 pm $529,000

3701 Connecticut Ave NW #821 1 pm to 3 pm $224,900

2130 Bancroft Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,350,000

2715 31st Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,775,000

2138 California St NW #508 1 pm to 3 pm $449,000

5113 34th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,425,000

20009

2001 16th St NW #505 1 pm to 4 pm $399,999

2012 15th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000

1310 Q St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

1725 Lanier Pl NW #3a 4 pm to 6 pm $445,000

1464 Harvard St NW #5 Noon to 2 pm $525,000

2301 Champlain St NW #314 2 pm to 4 pm $584,900

1832 16th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

1900 Biltmore St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900

1900 Biltmore St NW #8 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

1309 R St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

1309 R St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

1711 Harvard St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900

1900 Biltmore St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

2020 12th St NW #112 2 pm to 4 pm $779,900

1725 Willard St NW #4 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $655,900

1827 Florida Ave NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $369,900

20010

812 Otis Pl NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $350,000

3527 14th St NW #unit 4 Noon to 2 pm $599,900

3609 13th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $469,000

1417 Newton Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000

1435 Perry Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1435 Perry Pl NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

1249 Kenyon St NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $739,000

610 Irving St NW #206 1 pm to 4 pm $345,000

1651 Lamont St NW #2b 1 pm to 3 pm $559,000

1417 Newton St NW #408 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000

732 Lamont St NW #403 1 pm to 3 pm $539,000

3209 13th St NW #201 Noon to 2 pm $799,000

3209 13th St NW #101 Noon to 2 pm $699,000

20011

5527 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $709,000

5403 9th St NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $319,000

5419 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $763,000

417 Nicholson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,999

206 Emerson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000

729 Roxboro Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $590,000

1315 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $989,900

4607 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

4521 Georgia Ave NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900

45211/2 Georgia Ave NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $749,000

20015

4301 Military Rd NW #314 1 pm to 4 pm $899,900

3008 Tennyson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000

2715 Tennyson Street NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,499,000

3014 Military Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

6234 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

20016

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #405b 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $240,000

4101 Albemarle St NW #526 2 pm to 4 pm $424,750

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #301w 2 pm to 4 pm $564,000

4750 41st St NW #th-4 1 pm to 4 pm $1,399,700

4750 41st St NW #502 1 pm to 4 pm $2,700,000

5301 Dorsett Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #331-B 2 pm to 4 pm $249,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #217w 3 pm to 5 pm $239,900

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #unit 917w 1 pm to 3 pm $337,000

20036

1727 Massachusetts Ave NW #203 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000

1545 18th St NW #520 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $246,900

1 Scott Cir NW #604 2 pm to 4 pm $274,900

2002 Massachusetts Ave NW #penthouse #4 1 pm to 4 pm $2,449,900

20037

2501 M St NW #608 1 pm to 3 pm $945,000

2425 L St NW #217 2 pm to 4 pm $559,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1301 H St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

1301 H St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

1301 H St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

1301 H St NE #ph8 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000

1315 Linden Ct NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

410 11th St NE #9 11 am to 2 pm $479,500

440 12th St NE #301 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000

642 15th St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $585,000

1402 Morse St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $725,000

700 16th St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $629,900

700 16th St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900

211 17th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $999,999

53 R St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

53 R St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1608 Trinidad Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

605 K St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $769,000

605 L St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $969,500

20011

5200 12th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

20017

3000 7th St NE #112 2 pm to 4 pm $227,900

1347 Franklin St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000

20018

2845 Monroe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $589,000

3278 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE 1 pm to 4 pm $605,000

2208 Shepherd St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $619,955

20019

5727 Blaine St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $399,450

SOUTHEAST

20003

1306 Pennsylvania Ave SE #101 1 pm to 3 pm $559,000

900 11th St SE #301 1 pm to 3 pm $734,900

900 11th St SE #403 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

900 11th St SE #311 1 pm to 3 pm $769,900

1500 Pennsylvania Ave SE #408 1 pm to 3 pm $634,900

1500 Pennsylvania Ave SE #402 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

349 Kentucky Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $929,500

20020

2600 Branch Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $615,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

602 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

350 G St SW #n201 2 pm to 4 pm $619,500

1245 4th St SW #e107 2 pm to 4 pm $374,900

350 G St SW #n210 1 pm to 4 pm $474,900

1425 4th St SW #a505 1 pm to 3 pm $635,000

20032

4406 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SW 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900