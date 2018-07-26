Here’s a list of open houses taking place July 28-29 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.
This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.
Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.
Saturday
NORTHWEST
20001
1001 L St NW #311 2 pm to 4 pm $474,900
125 T St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900
919 Florida Ave NW #801 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900
20005
1401 Church St NW #507 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900
1420 N St NW #714 1 pm to 4 pm $259,000
20007
2908 N St NW Noon to 2 pm $2,995,000
1226 Eton Ct NW #t22 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000
3812 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,000
2828 Wisconsin Ave NW #311 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000
1820 37th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000
1365 Wisconsin Ave NW #top Floor Noon to 1 pm $3,100
2108 37th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,900
20009
1830 17th St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $910,000
1615 Q Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $388,000
1427 Chapin St NW #105 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000
1832 Biltmore St NW #44 1 pm to 3 pm $624,500
1820 Clydesdale Pl NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $259,900
1909 12th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,900
2412 17th St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $533,000
2032 Belmont Rd NW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000
1911 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,169,000
1615 Q St NW #313 1 pm to 4 pm $388,000
20010
1006 Monroe St NW 8 am to Noon $900,000
20011
522 Shepherd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $839,000
4915 3rd St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $299,000
925 Decatur St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $779,500
217 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $729,000
632 Webster St NW Noon to 2 pm $949,993
20016
3271 Sutton Pl NW #d 11:30 am to 1:30 pm $709,000
5270 Loughboro Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,799,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #115b Noon to 3 pm $260,000
4901 46th St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,200,000
20036
1260 21st St NW #108 1 pm to 3 pm $350,000
NORTHEAST
20002
150 12th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,900,000
1321 Childress St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
1327 Childress St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $884,999
1223 16th St NE Noon to 2 pm $629,000
215 I St NE #308 2 pm to 4 pm $1,170,000
20017
3106 15th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900
4926 12th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000
4041 7th St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $684,900
1203 Hamlin St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $749,000
20018
3715 Jamison St NE Noon to 5 pm $670,000
2632 Coleman Lane NE Noon to 5 pm $790,000
2844 Myrtle Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000
20019
1504 Olive St NE Noon to 3 pm $2,650
SOUTHEAST
20003
910 G St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $875,000
20032
3423 5th St SE #41 11 am to 2 pm $226,996
563 Lebaum St SE #2 1 pm to 2 pm $1,750
SOUTHWEST
20024
355 I St SW #307 10 am to 2 pm $315,000
300 M St SW #n203 1 pm to 3 pm $277,000
20032
3927 1st St SW Noon to 2 pm $549,000
Sunday
NORTHWEST
20001
22 Rhode Island Ave NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900
919 Florida Ave NW #503 1 pm to 3 pm $639,000
809 6th St NW #34 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000
809813 6th St NW #35 2 pm to 4 pm $559,000
1510 8th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,500
2032 Flagler Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000
413 Hobart Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $989,900
20004
616 E St NW #1150 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,075,000
20005
1133 14th St NW #209 2 pm to 4 pm $424,000
1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #302 1 pm to 3 pm $395,000
20007
2500 Q St NW #512 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000
2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #613 2 pm to 4 pm $530,000
2604 Tunlaw Rd NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000
3250 N St NW #2-C 2 pm to 4 pm $829,000
2816 34th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,850,000
4000 Tunlaw Rd NW #509 2 pm to 4 pm $279,000
1711 35th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $339,000
2828 Wisconsin NW #500 1 pm to 3 pm $954,000
1621 34th St NW 1:30 pm to 3 pm $1,675,000
2801 New Mexico Ave NW #1118 2 pm to 4 pm $759,900
3901 Fulton St NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $259,000
20008
2540 Massachusetts Ave NW #209 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000
3224 Cleveland Ave NW Noon to 2:30 pm $1,950,000
3901 Connecticut Ave NW #200 1 pm to 4 pm $529,000
3224 Cleveland Avenue NW Noon to 2:30 pm $1,950,000
3701 Connecticut Ave NW #821 1 pm to 3 pm $224,900
2130 Bancroft Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,350,000
2715 31st Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,775,000
2138 California St NW #508 1 pm to 3 pm $449,000
5113 34th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,425,000
20009
2001 16th St NW #505 1 pm to 4 pm $399,999
2012 15th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000
1310 Q St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000
1725 Lanier Pl NW #3a 4 pm to 6 pm $445,000
1464 Harvard St NW #5 Noon to 2 pm $525,000
2301 Champlain St NW #314 2 pm to 4 pm $584,900
1832 16th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000
1900 Biltmore St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900
1900 Biltmore St NW #8 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900
1309 R St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000
1309 R St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
1711 Harvard St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900
1900 Biltmore St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900
2020 12th St NW #112 2 pm to 4 pm $779,900
1725 Willard St NW #4 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $655,900
1827 Florida Ave NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $369,900
20010
812 Otis Pl NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $350,000
3527 14th St NW #unit 4 Noon to 2 pm $599,900
3609 13th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $469,000
1417 Newton Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000
1435 Perry Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000
1435 Perry Pl NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000
1249 Kenyon St NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $739,000
610 Irving St NW #206 1 pm to 4 pm $345,000
1651 Lamont St NW #2b 1 pm to 3 pm $559,000
1417 Newton St NW #408 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000
732 Lamont St NW #403 1 pm to 3 pm $539,000
3209 13th St NW #201 Noon to 2 pm $799,000
3209 13th St NW #101 Noon to 2 pm $699,000
20011
5527 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $709,000
5403 9th St NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $319,000
5419 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $763,000
417 Nicholson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,999
206 Emerson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000
729 Roxboro Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $590,000
1315 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $989,900
4607 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000
4521 Georgia Ave NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900
45211/2 Georgia Ave NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $749,000
20015
4301 Military Rd NW #314 1 pm to 4 pm $899,900
3008 Tennyson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000
2715 Tennyson Street NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,499,000
3014 Military Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000
6234 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
20016
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #405b 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $240,000
4101 Albemarle St NW #526 2 pm to 4 pm $424,750
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #301w 2 pm to 4 pm $564,000
4750 41st St NW #th-4 1 pm to 4 pm $1,399,700
4750 41st St NW #502 1 pm to 4 pm $2,700,000
5301 Dorsett Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #331-B 2 pm to 4 pm $249,000
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #217w 3 pm to 5 pm $239,900
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #unit 917w 1 pm to 3 pm $337,000
20036
1727 Massachusetts Ave NW #203 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000
1545 18th St NW #520 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000
1727 Massachusetts Ave NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $246,900
1 Scott Cir NW #604 2 pm to 4 pm $274,900
2002 Massachusetts Ave NW #penthouse #4 1 pm to 4 pm $2,449,900
20037
2501 M St NW #608 1 pm to 3 pm $945,000
2425 L St NW #217 2 pm to 4 pm $559,000
NORTHEAST
20002
1301 H St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000
1301 H St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000
1301 H St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000
1301 H St NE #ph8 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000
1315 Linden Ct NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000
410 11th St NE #9 11 am to 2 pm $479,500
440 12th St NE #301 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000
642 15th St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $585,000
1402 Morse St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $725,000
410 11th Street NE 11 am to 2 pm $479,500
700 16th St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $629,900
700 16th St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900
211 17th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $999,999
53 R St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000
53 R St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000
1608 Trinidad Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000
605 K St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $769,000
605 L St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $969,500
20011
5200 12th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000
20017
3000 7th St NE #112 2 pm to 4 pm $227,900
1347 Franklin St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000
20018
2845 Monroe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $589,000
3278 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE 1 pm to 4 pm $605,000
2208 Shepherd St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $619,955
20019
5727 Blaine St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $399,450
SOUTHEAST
20003
1306 Pennsylvania Ave SE #101 1 pm to 3 pm $559,000
900 11th St SE #301 1 pm to 3 pm $734,900
900 11th St SE #403 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900
900 11th St SE #311 1 pm to 3 pm $769,900
1500 Pennsylvania Ave SE #408 1 pm to 3 pm $634,900
1500 Pennsylvania Ave SE #402 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900
349 Kentucky Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $929,500
20020
2600 Branch Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $615,000
SOUTHWEST
20024
602 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000
350 G St SW #n201 2 pm to 4 pm $619,500
1245 4th St SW #e107 2 pm to 4 pm $374,900
350 G St SW #n210 1 pm to 4 pm $474,900
1425 4th St SW #a505 1 pm to 3 pm $635,000
20032
4406 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SW 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900