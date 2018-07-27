Bye, $100 billion.
That’s the bitter pill Facebook swallowed Thursday as years of security lapses pulled the company’s market capital down by more than $100 billion. The cliff dive was the largest single-day drop in value in Wall Street history. Founder Mark Zuckerberg lost more than $15 billion of wealth in a single day. Company shares plunged more than 19 percent, and executives from the social media giant said revenue growth would continue to decelerate for the rest of 2018.
If a day later you’re still puzzling over what exactly $100 billion looks like, we feel you. The money Facebook lost in one day amounts to more than the enter market capitals of some of America’s largest companies. Or another way to look at it, it’s more than the GDP of entire nations.
For comparison’s sake, here’s what some of the biggest corporate names are worth:
Costco: $96.30 billion
UPS: $95.82 billion
Bristol-Myers Squibb: $93.42 billion
Lockheed Martin: $91.7 billion
Goldman Sachs: $89.40 billion
American Express: $87.4 billion
Twenty-First Century Fox: $83.46 billion
Time Warner: $77.27 billion
Kraft Heinz: $73.53 billion
Starbucks: $71.24 billion
CVS: $67.03 billion
FedEx: $63.24 billion
And here are some country GDPs:
Morocco: $109 billion
Ecuador: $103 billion
Slovak Republic: $95.77 billion
Sri Lanka: $87 billion
Ethiopia: $80.56 billion
Dominican Republic: $75.9 billion
Guatemala: $75.6 billion
Kenya: $74.9 billion