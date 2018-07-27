

Facebook suffered the largest single-day drop in value in Wall Street history on Thursday. AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Bye, $100 billion.

That’s the bitter pill Facebook swallowed Thursday as years of security lapses pulled the company’s market capital down by more than $100 billion. The cliff dive was the largest single-day drop in value in Wall Street history. Founder Mark Zuckerberg lost more than $15 billion of wealth in a single day. Company shares plunged more than 19 percent, and executives from the social media giant said revenue growth would continue to decelerate for the rest of 2018.

If a day later you’re still puzzling over what exactly $100 billion looks like, we feel you. The money Facebook lost in one day amounts to more than the enter market capitals of some of America’s largest companies. Or another way to look at it, it’s more than the GDP of entire nations.

For comparison’s sake, here’s what some of the biggest corporate names are worth:

Costco: $96.30 billion

UPS: $95.82 billion

Bristol-Myers Squibb: $93.42 billion

Lockheed Martin: $91.7 billion

Goldman Sachs: $89.40 billion

American Express: $87.4 billion

Twenty-First Century Fox: $83.46 billion

Time Warner: $77.27 billion

Kraft Heinz: $73.53 billion

Starbucks: $71.24 billion

CVS: $67.03 billion

FedEx: $63.24 billion

And here are some country GDPs:

Morocco: $109 billion

Ecuador: $103 billion

Slovak Republic: $95.77 billion

Sri Lanka: $87 billion

Ethiopia: $80.56 billion

Dominican Republic: $75.9 billion

Guatemala: $75.6 billion

Kenya: $74.9 billion