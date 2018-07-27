

Syringes of the opioid painkiller fentanyl in an inpatient pharmacy. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Enormous effort and expense have been devoted to initiatives designed to reduce opioid overprescribing, including prescription monitoring programs, clinical practice guidelines and physician education on pain management and on addiction. A new Yale University research study of almost 3,000 patients offers a simpler, cheaper strategy for promoting sensible prescribing: Lower the default number of pills in the computer program that doctors use to write prescriptions.

The study focused on surgical procedures, for which an estimated 3.3 billion prescribed opioid pills go unused every year because doctors prescribe more than patients need. These pills pile up in household medicine cabinets, where they are a temptation for people ranging from addicted family members and friends to teenagers curious to try opioids or planning to sell them at school.

When doctors write prescriptions, they usually rely on an electronic medical record. This computer program typically includes a default number of pills that will be prescribed unless the doctor takes the time to change it. The Yale team lowered this default from 30 to 12. Any prescriber could change the default for any patient, but remarkably, a large number of them did not. The median number of opioid pills prescribed dropped from 30 to 20.



Source: JAMA Surgery

Many doctors clearly prescribed whatever the default in the program happened to be at the time. When it shifted from 30 to 12, the proportion of opioid prescriptions for 30 pills dropped by two-thirds (from 39.7 percent to 12.9 percent) whereas the proportion for 12 pills increased more than ten-fold (from 2.1 percent to 24.6 percent). At one level it may be unnerving that the default value in a computer program had such an impact on medical practice. On the other hand, the proportion of patients requesting refills did not change, suggesting that post-surgical pain was adequately managed on fewer pills.

Two mechanisms likely explain the change. The first is that busy doctors will often minimize effort when interacting with electronic medical records. For example, in response to a mandate that every patient’s ethnicity be entered into the electronic medical record, some physicians record their patients as Albanian because that is the first option in the alphabetical drop-down menu. The implication for opioid prescriptions, then, is that if health care systems change their prescribing defaults to lower but still effective levels of opioids, an effortless reduction in overprescribing will follow.

The second phenomenon that affected the change in prescribing relates to cognitive anchoring, which is the well-documented tendency of human beings to assign weight and meaning to a number that is presented and then use that number as a baseline when considering options. That is, if a surgeon thinks a patient will have more pain than most and the default pill number is 30, the surgeon might prescribe 60 pills. But if the default is 12, the surgeon might prescribe 24 pills for the very same patient. By moving the cognitive anchor in the electronic medical record, the Yale researchers nudged prescribers’ judgments about how many pills were justified.