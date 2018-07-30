

Leslie Moonves (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CBS’s board of directors is meeting Monday to determine the fate of Leslie Moonves, the powerful CEO who has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women.

The board has several options in disciplining the executive, including suspension and firing. The board has said it would conduct an investigation into his behavior.

Moonves, sensing increased internal and public pressure, could also step aside voluntarily.

In an article published Friday in The New Yorker, a group of actors, writers and executives accused the top CBS executive of behavior that included forcible touching and physical intimidation, as well as threats of reprisal. The activity happened over a period of three decades beginning in the 1980′s, the alleged victims said.

In a statement Friday, Moonves said “there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” but he denied misusing his position to hurt anyone’s career.

Moonves helped turn CBS into a ratings juggernaut during his 23-year run at the company, which ranks among one of the media’s industry most financially stable.

The board’s decision is a measure of corporate media’s willingness to discipline its own when it comes to the Me Too movement, which arose out of a series of workplace sexual-harassment scandals in Hollywood and other industries last year. Until now, top executives in the entertainment business have been largely the ones handing out the punishment as talent such as Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose have been accused of misconduct; the executives have been criticized for complicity but not accused of direct offenses. Moonves marks the first instance of an executive at the top of a major media conglomerate to face personal charges himself.

Also hovering is a battle over the fate of CBS that pits Moonves against Shari Redstone, who owns the majority of shares in both CBS and Viacom, its one-time corporate sibling. The two are fighting in court over control of the company, particularly regarding a plan from Redstone to combine Viacom and CBS, which Moonves opposes unless he is given control of both companies.

The CBS board, which counts three women among its more than a dozen members, has been largely loyal to Moonves in his fight with Redstone, as she has attempted in recent months to add new members to negate that loyalty. Among the board members are Redstone lawyer Robert Klieger, as well as David Andelman, who also serves as a director at Redstone’s umbrella company National Amusements.

The board on Friday said it would investigate the New Yorker claims thoroughly. “All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously,” the company said. “The independent directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the company’s clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”

It also noted in its statement that “The timing of this report comes in the midst of the company’s very public legal dispute,” with Redstone.

A Redstone spokeswoman responded by labeling it a “malicious insinuation that Ms. Redstone is somehow behind the allegations of inappropriate personal behavior by Mr. Moonves” and called that idea “false and self-serving.”