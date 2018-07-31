

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." (David James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP)



This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." (Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP)

MoviePass took another step toward the abyss Monday, announcing that some of the biggest summer movies won’t be available on the service as the company continues to suffer a massive cash crunch.

The company’s three million subscribers won’t be able to see shark thriller “The Meg” and Winnie-the-Pooh fantasy “Christopher Robin” –two of the most anticipated movies of the summer—in the coming weeks with their MoviePass card. The news follows a hiccup for many users on weekend hit “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe made the announcement at a company meeting on Monday, amplifying a letter he wrote to subscribers on Friday.

“As we continue to evolve the service, certain movies may not always be available in every theater on our platform,” he wrote.

In the letter, Lowe also explained peak pricing—the idea of charging an additional fee for hot new releases. Subscribers have balked at what they see as a bait-and-switch. But MoviePass explains it as a choice it preferred to the alternative, which would be to raise subscription prices across the board. Lowe also made another analogy.

“This is no different than other in-home streaming options that often don’t carry the latest shows or movies that may be available on other services. For example, you can’t ever find Game of Thrones on Netflix.”

Reducing its payouts to customers is key for MoviePass as the full bill for a $5 million loan comes due next week. The company’s parent, Helios and Matheson, took out the loan last week, according to SEC filings, in order to pay to keep its app running properly. The app had failed on Thursday.

The news looked to be a potentially fatal blow for MoviePass. Its cash woes and stock declines--the Helios & Matheson share price closed under a dollar Monday just days after a reverse stock split artificially boosted its price over $10--have been reason for analyst concern. But the decision to pull movies squanders the company’s one ace in the hole: undying customer love.

That love was evidently slipping away on social media Monday, as users lamented the new policy.

What effect this could have on box office remain to be seen. Since MoviePass slashed its priced a year ago, economists have debated whether the service spurs people to theaters or simply reduces the cost of movies they were going to see anyway.

If MoviePass does goes away, it will join the short, illustrious list of digitally minded companies that seized the public’s imagination only to be outdone by their own ambition. Twitter users on Monday were already paying homage.

"We’re all working through some very difficult MoviePass emotions right now. The scars from Kozmo never fully healed, wrote the pundit Mark Lisanti, referring to the dot-com bubble’s ill-fated delivery service.

“Pulled out my MoviePass card and it turned into a Circuit City gift certificate in my hand,” posted the commentator Louis Virtel.

The comedian Josh Gondelman had perhaps the most pity reference. “It’s better to burn out than to fade away'--MoviePass,” he wrote.