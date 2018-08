Here’s a list of open houses taking place Aug. 4-5 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

129 W St NW #402 1 pm to 3 pm $574,900

1739 11th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,024,000

20004

631 D St NW #840 Noon to 2 pm $684,000

20005

1450 Church St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $1,000,000

20008

3024 Porter St NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $295,000

4701 Connecticut Ave NW #300 Noon to 2 pm $3,000

20009

1458 Columbia Rd NW #210 2 pm to 4 pm $349,500

1102 R St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $565,000

1103 S St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1909 12th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,900

1832 Biltmore St NW #44 1 pm to 3 pm $624,500

20010

732 Lamont St NW #403 1 pm to 3 pm $539,000

20011

632 Webster St NW Noon to 2 pm $949,993

4514 15th St NW 2 pm to 5 pm $1,099,999

312 Shepherd St NW 10 am to 11:30 am $3,200

804 Taylor St NW #405 2 pm to 4 pm $316,804

729 Roxboro Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $580,000

20015

4301 Military Rd NW #314 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

3280 Chestnut St NW 3 pm to 5 pm $1,299,900

20016

3217 Wisconsin Ave NW #6b 1 pm to 4 pm $265,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1038 Bladensburg Rd NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $309,900

36 Q St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $619,900

520 E St NE #103 1 pm to 4 pm $535,000

1250 E St NE 9:30 am to 10:30 am $838,500

1831 Central Pl NE #b Noon to 2 pm $350,000

1833 Central Pl NE #b Noon to 2 pm $350,000

1831 Central Pl NE #a Noon to 2 pm $350,000

633 M St NE Noon to 1 pm $3,000

410 11th St NE #9 Noon to 2 pm $479,500

1038 Bladensburg Rd NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $359,500

1038 Bladensburg Rd NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $285,900

20011

5200 12th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

145 12th St SE 10 am to Noon $1,149,500

130 E St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,900

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

1737 11th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

1106 5th St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $579,000

440 L St NW #802 1 pm to 4 pm $469,000

1806 8th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $800,000

1001 L St NW #311 3 pm to 4 pm $474,900

82 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

809 6th St NW #34 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

440 L St NW #405 Noon to 2 pm $889,900

809 6th St NW #35 2 pm to 4 pm $559,000

660 Glick Ct NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $950,000

210 P St NW #unit 3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,229,900

20004

616 E St NW #452 2 pm to 4 pm $669,500

20005

1150 K St NW #1304 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000

1150 K St NW #308 1 pm to 3 pm $599,999

1400 Church St NW #208 1 pm to 4 pm $675,000

1133 14th St NW #209 2 pm to 4 pm $424,000

20007

1226 Eton Ct NW #t22 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

2828 Wisconsin NW #500 1 pm to 3 pm $954,000

4523 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,710,000

4436 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $915,000

1820 37th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

1405 Ridgeview Way NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,929,000

2500 Q St NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $440,000

2527 Q St NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $259,000

3320 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000

4621 Macarthur Blvd NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $349,000

3812 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,000

20008

3901 Connecticut Ave NW #200 1 pm to 4 pm $529,000

2233 Q St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,000,000

2725 Connecticut Ave NW #604 1 pm to 4 pm $579,000

2501 Calvert St NW #106 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

2920 Cortland Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,850,000

3224 Cleveland Avenue NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,950,000

3601 Connecticut Ave NW #l10 2 pm to 4 pm $547,000

2939 Van Ness St NW #627 2 pm to 4 pm $280,000

3224 Cleveland Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,950,000

3018 Porter St NW #204 2 pm to 4 pm $332,900

4444 Connecticut Ave NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $435,000

4300 Reno Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,080,000

20009

1720 Hobart St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000

1938 Biltmore St NW #a Noon to 2 pm $741,000

1421 Columbia Rd NW #b4 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

2440 16th St NW #519 Noon to 3 pm $289,000

1811 Wyoming Ave NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $809,900

1801 Clydesdale Pl NW #623 2 pm to 4 pm $245,000

1916 12th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,397,500

2020 12th St NW #112 2 pm to 4 pm $779,900

1922 Belmont Rd NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $614,900

1880 Columbia Rd NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $519,900

1461 Chapin St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

1461 Chapin St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000

2440 16th St NW #404 Noon to 3 pm $259,000

2012 Wyoming Ave NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $479,000

1725 17th St NW #507 1 pm to 4 pm $223,900

1801 16th St NW #112 1 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

1930 18th St NW #42 1 pm to 4 pm $375,000

20010

1351 Meridian Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1651 Lamont St NW #2b 1 pm to 3 pm $559,000

20011

217 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $729,000

5419 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $763,000

209 Peabody St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $835,000

4409 3rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $715,000

20012

1424 Juniper St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000

20015

5347 Nevada Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

3230 Quesada St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

20016

4101 Albemarle St NW #526 2 pm to 4 pm $398,750

5110 Warren Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,000

3800 52nd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,395,000

3033 New Mexico Ave NW #207 2 pm to 4 pm $275,000

3856 Porter St NW #b368 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

4301 Massachusetts Ave NW #a314 1 pm to 3 pm $375,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #unit 420w 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000

3900 Watson Pl NW #g1c-B 2 pm to 4 pm $417,000

20036

1728 P St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,295,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $242,900

20037

2425 L St NW #217 2 pm to 4 pm $559,000

2425 L Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $639,000

2555 Pennsylvania Ave NW #418 1 pm to 4 pm $950,000

2425 L St NW #428 2 pm to 4 pm $730,000

2425 L St NW #520 1 pm to 3 pm $639,000

2301 N St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1215 Staples St NE Noon to 2 pm $660,000

35 U St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,250,000

18 9th St NE #206 2 pm to 4 pm $279,000

2423 3rd St NE Noon to 3 pm $799,900

50 Florida Ave NE #302 Noon to 3 pm $515,900

50 Florida Ave NE #225 Noon to 3 pm $666,900

440 12th St NE #301 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000

715 18th St NE #2 3 pm to 5 pm $489,450

20011

603 Jefferson St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

20017

5018 South Dakota Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $519,000

4549 South Dakota Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000

4926 12th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

3000 7th St NE #312 2 pm to 4 pm $225,000

807 Delafield St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $619,000

1347 Franklin St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000

1323 Allison St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $665,000

20018

3806 Hansberry Ct NE 2 pm to 5 pm $580,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

150 12th St SE 3 pm to 5 pm $1,185,000

1541 A St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

900 11th St SE #301 1 pm to 3 pm $734,900

322 Adolf Cluss Ct SE #n Noon to 4 pm $1,750,000

900 11th St SE #403 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

900 11th St SE #311 1 pm to 3 pm $769,900

20020

2203 Hartford St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $349,000

3208 Gainesville St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $489,900

2600 Branch Avenue SE 2 pm to 4 pm $615,000

3201 Park Dr SE 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

2600 Branch Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $615,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

240 M St SW #e603 Noon to 3 pm $1,500

602 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

530 N St SW #s410 1 pm to 3 pm $274,900

239 G St SW #119 1 pm to 4 pm $705,000

240 M St SW #e409 1 pm to 4 pm $354,500