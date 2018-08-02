

President Trump meets with inner-city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House. People have made light of Trump's blunder about needing an ID to buy groceries -- but his basic disconnect from working-class Americans is really not funny. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

If you’re going to create policies that affect the finances of everyday people living in America, you ought to know some basic things.

For example, you should be aware of what it takes to buy milk, eggs and bread. But it appears the president of the United States doesn’t have a clue what consumers have to do to buy groceries.

This is what Trump said when trying to make the case for voter identification cards: “You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."

[It’s not Trump’s lack of familiarity with grocery stores. It’s his bad arguments]

“White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was ‘not sure’ when Trump last went to a grocery store,” reported The Washington Post’s John Wagner.

Clearly, Trump hasn’t bought groceries in a very long time, if ever.

And a funny thing about this whole ID and buying groceries thing is I'm betting grocery fraud is a much bigger problem than voter fraud. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 1, 2018

Trying perhaps to clean up Trump’s error, Sanders pointed out that people have to show an ID to buy beer and wine.

But that’s not what Trump said. He specifically said people have to present ID to buy “groceries.”

Kids, tell your parents the fake ID is for buying groceries. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) August 1, 2018

“From coast to coast, food-seeking scofflaws were turned away from supermarkets, convenience stores and fruit markets as they tried to circumvent the nation’s long-standing grocery I.D. laws,” wrote comedian Andy Borowitz in a satirical article for the New Yorker.

As Borowitz imagines it (in an actual fake news story) a supermarket cashier quipped: “It’s always, ‘Oh, I left my food I.D. in my other pants,’ or some B.S. like that. Believe me, I’ve heard it all.”

Must read: Millions of Americans Denied Groceries After Failing to Provide I.D.

Of course, Twitter had some fun with Trump’s fake fact about grocery shopping.

Trump thinks you need an I.D to buy groceries and pump gas, clearly he hasn’t done anything for himself in his entire life. But, yeah, he understands and cares about the plight of common Americans. — Mat Molina (@realMatMolina) August 1, 2018

I worry that today's American teenagers will never know the thrill of buying groceries with a fake ID. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 1, 2018

I don't mind needing an ID to buy groceries, it's the 48 hour "cooling off period" that I find inconvenient. — John Moe (@johnmoe) August 1, 2018

[Critics pounce on Trump’s assertion that you need an ID to buy groceries]

John Dean, who served as White House counsel under President Richard M. Nixon, made an interesting observation on Twitter.

George H. W. Bush lost an election for not having any idea how a electronic scanner in a market worked. Trump thinks you need photo ID to buy groceries. May his ignorance come back to defeat him, not to mention his ignorance is 10,000 times Bush’s! https://t.co/36CY55K78D — John Dean (@JohnWDean) August 1, 2018

In 2007, during his presidential campaign, Rudolph W. Giuliani was totally off the mark about the cost of some food basics, points out The Post’s Maura Judkis.

At the time, Giuliani said a gallon of milk was about $1.50 and a loaf of bread about $1.25 or $1.30.

But a check of a supermarket in Manhattan found a gallon of milk was $4.19 and a loaf of white bread $2.99 to $3.39.

[Trump shows he’s clueless about groceries — like so many politicians before him]

In all seriousness, it’s troubling to me how out of touch Trump’s comment was. He’s responsible for shaping economic policies that affect people who are not rich. And we’ve been reminded again just how ill-informed he is about how regular folks live.

That’s annoying. What’s alarming is that he supports policies that could adversely affect the less fortunate.

[I spent my childhood on Medicaid, and Trump’s plan to roll it back is disastrous]

Trump “will argue, of course, that his economic policies have been an unalloyed good for the American worker,” wrote The Post’s Philip Bump. “… But his track record doesn’t quite match that rhetoric.”

Take the recent tax legislation for example.

“The tax cuts were pitched as ‘rocket fuel’ for the economy, spiking job creation and wage growth,” Bump said. “Neither has happened. Real earnings — wage increases relative to inflation — are flat over the past year.

" … Where the cuts have been effective is where critics suggested they would be. Corporate executives are getting massive payouts from companies that are flush with cash that once would have gone to pay taxes. Half a trillion dollars has been spent by companies to buy back stocks, passing those tax cuts back to shareholders. Those shareholders are heavily concentrated among the richest Americans."

[Trump’s new plan to cut taxes for the rich makes no sense]

And about Trump’s trade wars, Bump writes: “Trump’s other economic moves are introducing other uncertainties for lower-wage Americans. The tariffs imposed by his administration have had the desired effect of destabilizing international trade agreements, but the effect for a lot of U.S. companies is increased costs and, in some cases, layoffs."

Read: Trump’s two-track strategy: The rich get richer, and the poor get distracted

Also read: America’s poor becoming more destitute under Trump: U.N. expert

[I wrote about being a child on Medicaid. A reader called me the N-word.]

So, you see, Trump’s grocery store ID gaffe isn’t really that funny.

Color of Money question of the week

What do you think of Trump’s comments about needing ID to buy groceries? Send your comments to colorofmoney@washpost.com. Please include your name, city and state. In the subject line put “Groceries.”

Live chat today

Let’s talk about your money. I’m live at noon (Eastern) today to take your personal finance questions.

Every week, I host a live discussion where I try to help readers figure out some financial issue that may be bothering them. It’s also a forum to share your successes. Have you paid off a debt? Perhaps, you finally reached your emergency fund goal. If so, share your personal testimony.

Maybe you just want to see what others are doing with their money. Either way, drop by the chat. Click this link to join the conversation.

What’s keeping you from becoming a millionaire?

In last week’s personal finance newsletter I asked: What’s keeping you from reaching your financial potential?

Dee from Upper Marlboro, Md., wrote, “I’m not a millionaire because I use my money to vacation and to help others. I have offered to use my credit cards when purchasing tickets to social events, dinners, airlines and hotel accommodations, etc. for family and friends. And then fail to pay off credit cards when family and friends reimburse me. Finally I’m not a millionaire because I’m paying high interest rates on credit cards. Can you help me pay off my credit cards?

Dee and anyone else with debt read: Ready to pay off your credit cards? Try the ‘Debt Dash’ method.

Nicole from Fairfax, Va., says she thinks student loans are keeping a lot of people from reaching their financial potential.

“I’m shocked that there isn’t more of a national outcry at the shady practices of student lenders,” she wrote. Lenders “manage to game regulations so that people end up paying three times the original amount. Student loan debt affects millions and punishes those who had the nerve to desire an education even if they weren’t born into wealth.”

R. Thompson, an educator from Minnesota, says she owes after 20 years $40,000 in student loans for a doctoral program, including a small parental loan for one of her children’s college education.

But she still has hopes to join the millionaire club.

“I might become a millionaire if I can keep working long enough,” she wrote. “My retirement account is doing quite well. I have more than $600,000 in retirement because I work for an institution that has a faculty union, and about $85,000 in an additional retirement account. Now that labor unions are under threat, I don’t know how long the good retirement, health care and other benefits of my teaching position will last. I don’t know whether, in the seven or so years I have left in my job before my projected retirement, of I will be able to amass the other $400,000 to become a millionaire. It took me 20 years to get to $600,000. Maybe, if I increase my retirement contribution, I can get up there. I have already increased the deduction substantially, but I also have an exciting life with travel and study (not extravagant vacations, but always learning and experiencing with local people) — and I will not give that up for millionaire status. I could die anytime, so why scrimp and save like a miser so I can count my millions at age 85?”

Color of Money columns this week

Knowledge isn’t power. The right knowledge is power.

Stay informed about your money.

In addition to this newsletter, please read and share my weekly personal finance columns.

— You have $100,000 in student loans. Should you save for retirement or pay off debt?

— ‘Avoid this wedding at all costs’: The all-too-real saga of a bridesmaid

Newsletter Comments Policy

Please note it is my personal policy to identify readers who respond to questions I ask in my newsletters. I find it encourages thoughtful and civil conversation. I want my newsletters to be a safe place to express your opinion. On sensitive matters or upon request, I’m happy to include just your first name and/or last initial. But I prefer not to post anonymous comments (I do make exceptions when I’m asking questions that might reveal sensitive information or cause conflict).

Have a question about your finances? Michelle Singletary has a weekly live chat every Thursday at noon where she discusses financial dilemmas with readers. You can also write to Michelle directly by sending an email to michelle.singletary@washpost.com. Personal responses may not be possible, and comments or questions may be used in a future column, with the writer’s name, unless otherwise requested.

To read more Color of Money columns, go here.

If you’re viewing this post online sign up to automatically receive Michelle Singletary’s newsletters right into your email box: “Your Retirement” on Mondays and “Personal Finance” on Thursdays.

Follow Michelle Singletary on Twitter @SingletaryM and Facebook.