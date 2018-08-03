

A company representative, left, speaks with a job seeker during a United Career Fairs sales and management hiring event in Oak Brook, Illinois, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg).

The U.S. hiring spree continued in July as the economy added 157,000 jobs and unemployment fell slightly to 3.9 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The pace of job growth was below economists' predictions that about 195,000 jobs would be added last month, but the Labor Department revised employment growth even higher for May and June, meaning the three-month average for job gains is 224,000, a very healthy pace at this stage of the recovery.

The U.S. economy has added jobs for 94 consecutive months, a record streak that shows no signs of waning despite President Trump’s escalating trade war. Many business leaders have warned the standoffs with China, the European Union and other major trading partners could cause layoffs if tariffs stay in place for an extended period of time.

Hiring remained solid in most industries in July. Blue-collar jobs have grown sharply, with manufacturing adding 327,000 positions in the past year and construction adding 308,000. Transportation, mining and financial services did not hire much in July. Retail was also sluggish with just 7,000 job gains.

Economists will be watching to see if these industries rebound later in the year. But Americans are optimistic about the economy, largely because of the many “we’re hiring” signs seen across the nation.

The only red flag in the U.S. labor market remained wages. Despite many company executives complaining they cannot find workers to fill open positions, wage growth remains sluggish. Typically businesses raise wages when it’s difficult to find the talent they want, but annual wage growth remained at a tepid 2.7 percent, the Labor Department said. Wage growth has been stuck around that level for two years.

Unemployment has fallen this year to its lowest level since 2000, and many economists predict unemployment will fall even further this year. If the jobless rate drops to 3.7 percent or below, it would be the lowest unemployment rate since 1969. African-American and Hispanic unemployment rates are hovering around the lowest rates since the Labor Department began recording those statistics in the early 1970s.

The last time the U.S. economy had such low unemployment in the late 1990s, wage growth was substantially higher. The current wage gains are not enough to cover the rising costs of food and housing for many Americans.

One theory for why wage growth is not picking up more is that many Americans gave up looking for jobs in the aftermath of the Great Recession, but people are now looking again as they see the strong job market. The employment-to-population ratio, a measure of how many adult Americans are working, is now 60.5 percent, up from 60.2 percent a year ago, and a sign that more people are re-entering the labor force.

