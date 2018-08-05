

The CBS logo at the broadcast center in New York. (AP/Mary Altaffer)

LOS ANGELES — No issues of gender bias or sexual harassment plague CBS’s corporate culture, the company’s president of entertainment told reporters Sunday, in the first extended public remarks by a top network executive since the Leslie Moonves scandal broke.

“We’re not saying we’re perfect. No large company is,” the entertainment president, Kelly Kahl, said of the allegations in the New Yorker about Moonves. “There’s always room for improvement. But I’m confident the culture of the entertainment division is very safe, very collaborative and very welcoming. ”

He added, “Many female colleagues have come to me who’ve been saddened by what they read about our company. But they said that it does not represent their experience at CBS.” He said no woman has come to him since the scandal broke to say otherwise.

Kahl was addressing reporters at the semiannual Television Critics Association’s press tour at a hotel in Beverly Hills, where executives usually take the stage early in the day, followed by producers and actors. (Principals from “Murphy Brown” and “Magnum P.I.” were scheduled to appear later Sunday, as were executives from CBS’s streaming service, CBS All-Access.) Some had expected CBS to cancel the meetings, particularly Kahl’s. But he said a full day of discussions would be only fair to those who worked on the network’s shows.

“Obviously, this has been a tough week at CBS. I know there was some speculation we would cancel today. Well, we wanted to be there,” he said. “There are literally thousands of producers and crew. They worked incredibly hard, and we wanted to share their shows with all of you. ”

Moonves, CBS’s chief executive, was accused by six women of harassment and various forms of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker story on July 27, which also alleged a corporate culture that tolerated and protected violators. Moonves has denied harassment or assault. CBS has launched an outside investigation into Moonves’s conduct.

Reporters pressed Kahl on whether the culture of CBS allowed such behavior, especially as the company has been highly profitable in recent years and a board of directors has remained loyal to Moonves. They asked whether the company had done enough to listen to accusers and root out assaulters. They cited former “NCIS: New Orleans” showrunner Brad Kern, who faced a litany of allegations of harassment and misconduct on his sets, which critics say CBS did not do enough to stop. CBS says that it investigated and took disciplinary action, and that no additional problematic behavior has been reported.

Kahl said the entertainment division was a “nurturing and supportive environment” for women, and he pointed to executive ranks as evidence. “Sixty-one percent of executives at VP level or higher are women. The heads of all our major divisions are women,” he said of the entertainment unit, which oversees the flagship network’s scripted and unscripted programming. “We’re committed to a collaborative, inclusive and safe workplace. ”

He did add that “at the same time, we must respect the voices that come forward. ”

The executive said he believed the Kern situation was handled well and there’s no systemic problem that would lead to issues with other showrunners. He also said no one in the creative community has expressed wariness about working with CBS because of the allegations.

That community has been quiet since the allegations against Moonves broke.

Kahl said he had confidence in the company’s human resources department, and he reiterated that statement when one reporter asked whether he was concerned about how such departments have proved ineffective or complicit in other sexual harassment scandals at other companies.

“When problems pop up, we do investigate them,” he said.

Asked by a reporter, “Do you believe CBS needs to undergo radical culture change?” he replied: " I believe we take workplace safety very seriously. Up and down the halls of CBS, you’ll find a very safe environment."

While Kahl didn’t provide much new information, he did face the questions from reporters, a stark contrast with last week’s company earnings call. None of the eight analysts called on by the company’s investor-relations department asked about the allegations during that call.

The allegations surrounding Moonves have opened another chapter of the #MeToo movement, which until now has often focused on individual actors and producers and hasn’t cut to corporate culture at a major entertainment conglomerate.

Sunday’s events also offered an opportunity to see how a high-profile employee would handle questions about an executive to whom he was loyal, with Kahl acknowledging that Moonves had placed him in the job. Kahl walked a fine line for much of the session, refraining from acknowledging any wrongdoing while saying the accusations needed to be taken seriously.

But despite the attempts at candor, Kahl admitted the trickiness of his task.

“It’s a pretty safe bet not much I can say up here will satisfy you or answer all of your questions,” he said.