

Matthew Rhy and Keri Russell in the Emmy-nominated series "The Americans," from FX. The network's top executive has argued that the path to quality television is by doing less, not more.(FX via AP)

LOS ANGELES — On Friday morning in the ballroom of a Beverly Hills hotel, the FX chief executive John Landgraf took the stage and addressed reporters as part of a two-week series of panels known as the Television Critics Association’s press tour.

That hardly seems auspicious — Landgraf was one more personality to speak at an event that can feel longer than many presidential campaigns.

But Landgraf’s TCA addresses, delivered semi-annually, have become a kind of bellwether for the state of entertainment. He was the executive who coined the term “peak TV” a few years back to describe the new high in the stack of available shows. (He has since admitted that this was premature and there were many more peaks left to scale.)

Friday’s speech came at a particularly critical moment for FX -- indeed, for all of television -- because it thrust into view a question that has been rumbling below the industry’s surface for a while now: Will all this quantity lead to quality? Does all this spending by companies on new television, with the desire to manufacture as much as humanly possible, actually make for better viewing?

And if it doesn’t, just what exactly is the television industry doing?

The main bugaboo, of course, is Netflix. The streaming service, which operates like a giant clothing factory to the bespoke shops of FX, HBO and Showtime, has been the one churning out much of that output. Dozens upon dozens of new and acquired series each, year, here and increasingly abroad, totaling a projected $8 billion in annual spending. Projects signed up weekly--and quickly, as shows often go straight to series without pilots or the traditional development process.

Netflix continues to move at a breakneck clip, gobbling up much of television and the people who create it. In fact, since the last TCA, in January, Netflix had swiped FX’s main content generator, “American Horror Story” and “Pose” creator Ryan Murphy, shelling out as much as $300 million to do so.

Netflix is a big reason why the number of shows in the first half of 2017 numbered 305. That would be a lot — if it wasn’t up 5 percent this year to 319.

And that’s to say nothing of the companies that want to be Netflix. Like Apple, which has just reached a trillion-dollar valuation, and whose nascent TV division been spending on top creators with abandon: Steven Spielberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Oprah Winfrey.

Netflix’s ascent has notably happened in parallel with another shift in the industry: the idea of customizing television for a small group of people. Television, particularly high-end scripted television that wins Emmys and exists outside of most broadcast networks, has changed drastically in who it targets over the past decade.

It has gone from the few million discerning people who at any one time might have be keyed in to the latest dark comedy on FX or drama on HBO to the many fragmented groups around the world watching dozens of different Netflix series around the world--the “taste communities” that Netflix’s original-series executive Cindy Holland noted from the same stage just a few days before. It has gone, you might say, from the boutique to the niche.

Netflix has 130 million subscribers and is aiming for 200 million. But very few shows are presumed to attract even a small percentage of that. (Netflix does not release viewership numbers.) The company wants to carve up all 130 million and make sure there’s something for everybody at all times, keeping subscribers happy and paying the monthly fee

Or as Landgraf put it, drawing knowing titters from the room. “Their model is to be all things to all people, to make anything any human being would ever want to watch anywhere on Planet Earth."

Landgraf is skeptical of that for FX. “I don’t see that as our role,” he said.

It’s not just two companies with different approaches to running their business: It’s a fundamentally contrasting set of beliefs about how television in the 21st century should function.

Basically, Netflix believes that television can be crafted to fit what you want, no matter who you are. That the goal of any production service is to make a chunk of television that--at the right cost of course--can simultaneously fill everyone’s viewing needs, no matter how disparate.

FX has a different mission: make some good series that are developed carefully by executives, and hope to attract a big enough audience to justify each of those programs' existence. “I just want to make a few more good shows, find a few more Scott Ryans and Pamela Adlons and Donald Glovers,” Landgraf said, referring to the creators of some of his hits, before announcing a fresh adaptation of the classic Japan-set novel “Shogun” and a new season of “Fargo” with Chris Rock as a mob boss.

Asked by The Post after the speech, Landgraf offered a vivid analogy to describe the difference between his and Netflix’s models.

“It’s like I’m fishing out on the water, hoping to catch a bluefish tuna. And I’m doing fine, sitting out there with my line. And up the river I see Casey Bloys [programming chief at HBO] and he’s got a line in the water, and we wave. And then all of a sudden some guy comes along with a bunch of hand grenades, and throws them in the water, and all the dead fish rise to the top and he turns to me and says ‘See? Look at what a good fisherman I am.’ ”

If it sounds like Landgraf is crying foul — that its deep pockets and lack of a 24-hour schedule to fill means Netflix is playing by different rules — he is. But let’s leave the complaint aspect aside for a minute.

What he’s really saying is that good television doesn’t work the way Netflix says it does. That it requires patience and time, and not trying to do everything at once. That simply surfacing everything from the riverbed is not a good idea. It churns up a lot of bad, dead fish.

Essentially, the Landgraf argument is that quantity and quality are not synonymous--that by making all that television, you’re actually defeating your own goal. Sure, you might get some good series but you’ll also get some really bad ones. And it soon becomes impossible to tell the difference. (In the speech he described a “narrative exhaustion.”)

He offers a better way, he says. Try to make good shows from the outset--using discernment, not volume; using taste, not metrics.

Netflix would argue that the idea of producing more shows is not only acceptable but preferable, because it means that an audience that would go neglected if just a few series were made by top-down executives is, thanks to this increased output, finally being served. And the technology helps that audience find them. The FX way--of doing so much by hand--is outdated and insufficient.

Whether other networks embrace the Netflix model or the Landgraf model remains to be seen.

HBO recently was given marching orders by new owner AT&T to do more to compete with digital companies, particularly Netflix. But whether this will mean a copying of Netflix’s something-for-everybody model or simply a budget uptick is an open question. (Constitutionally, HBO has the DNA of both Netflix and FX: it exists primarily on a television screen like FX but relies on subscribers and not advertising, like Netflix.)

Disney also seems caught between the two models. It just bought Fox--which includes FX and a giant television studio--so it can offer a lot more. But whether this is a difference in volume or in approach--whether it is simply ramping up to beat Netflix or trying to be Netflix--won’t be known until the acquisition is complete and the company launches its own streaming service.

The months ahead will yield answers, on these companies and the larger wisdom. On whether Netflix’s volume approach is better than FX’s curatorial one. On whether can quantity and quality co-exist

Landgraf offered another analogy to The Post about the two approaches and why he thinks his is better.

“Asking me if I can compete with Netflix is like asking someone if a human can compete with a robot.” Of course it can’t, he said. But then he added a caveat. "Can a robot coach a youth soccer team as well as a human?”