Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo’s first female chief executive, is stepping down after 12 years at the helm of the food and beverage behemoth.

Nooyi will stay on as chairman until early 2019. When Nooyi took the reigns, she was Pepsi’s first foreign-born chief executive. She is also one of the few minority women to lead major corporations, and her departure sheds new light on the absence of women -- and particularly women of color -- in some of America’s most high-profile corporate roles.

Nooyi, 62, will be succeeded on Oct. 3 by Ramon Laguarta, who has served as Pepsi’s president since last year and been with the company for 22 years.

Born in Chennai in southern India, Nooyi joined Pepsi 24 years ago. In 1994, she was the company’s senior vice president of strategy and became Pepsi’s chief executive in 2006.

“Leading PepsiCo has truly been the honor of my lifetime, and I’m incredibly proud of all we have done over the past 12 years to advance the interests not only of shareholders, but all our stakeholders in the communities we serve,” Nooyi said in a statement. “Growing up in India, I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company.”

Nooyi’s tenure was marked by changing consumer tastes for beverages and snacks, and under her leadership, the company known for colas and chips expanded to include healthier alternatives. The company’s net revenue grew from $35 billion in 2006 to $63.5 billion in 2017, the company said. From December 2006 to December 2017, Pepsi delivered a total shareholder return of 162 percent.

Laguarta was named president of Pepsi in September 2017, leading global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs. He previously ran Pepsi’s operations in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. The rest of Pepsi’s leadership team will remain the same, the company said.

“Today is a day of mixed emotions for me. This company has been my life for nearly a quarter century and part of my heart will always remain here,” Nooyi said.

