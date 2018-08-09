

A melange of woods — mahogany, teak, walnut and pine — give the home a rustic feel. (Photo by HomeVisit/Photo by HomeVisit)

Jane Luce describes her post-and-beam house in Great Falls, Va., as a cross between a Zen temple and a mountain lodge.

“It’s not one of these huge houses that overwhelms the land around it,” she said. “It really fits with the land.”

Before she lived in Great Falls, Luce often went there to hike. She was drawn to the ruggedness and drama of the landscape. When she and her husband moved into the house in 2006, one of the first things they did was add windows to allow more views of the surrounding scenery.

“The whole house looks to the outside,” Luce said. “You are never that separate from the outdoors.”

Previous owners expanded the home, which was built in 1978 as an Acorn Deck house. Luce and her husband also added on to the house, creating an enormous master bedroom suite on the lower level that includes a spa room. The large, airy bedroom has a tall Palladian-style bay window that overlooks a waterfall in the stone courtyard. Next to the bedroom is a two-story solarium with four skylights, a heated stone floor, cedar walls, a stone waterfall and a hot tub.

A melange of woods — mahogany, teak, walnut and pine — give the home a rustic feel, as does a rugged stone fireplace that anchors the great room. Sturdy beams crisscross pitched wood-clad ceilings. Shoji screens used throughout the house as sliding doors and window coverings provide a Zen counterpoint.

Luce, a landscape designer and artist, finds the loft area on the top floor an ideal space to work.

“It’s like being in a treehouse,” she said.



The expansive grounds feature a 23-foot watercourse with a waterfall. (Photo by HomeVisit/Photo by HomeVisit)

A leafy canopy encircles the house, offering privacy and seclusion. Luce added ferns, grasses, lady slippers, wildflowers and Japanese maples to form a woodland garden. Dry stack stone walls with benches guard the pathways.

“For the first time in my life, I could create a whole environment,” she said. “It looks like it’s all been here forever. Everything fits together gracefully.”

The woodland sanctuary attracts a variety of wildlife.

“The more you live here, the more you nurture the world around you, the more [the animals] get comfortable. and they’re all right up next to you,” Luce said.

Stone steps lead to an Asian gazebo that looks out over a heated swimming pool and sun deck.



Owner Jane Luce added ferns, grasses, lady slippers, wildflowers and Japanese maples to form a woodland garden. (Photo by HomeVisit/Photo by HomeVisit)

Luce said visitors to the home are struck by the peace and serenity of the surroundings.

“I can hear Great Falls from the deck in back,” she said.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 5,121-square-foot home on 4.11 acres is listed at $1.4 million.

Listing: 9109 Jeffery Rd., Great Falls, Va.

Listing agents: Deb Pestronk and Dale Repshas, Long & Foster.

