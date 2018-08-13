

Plaintiff Dewayne Johnson reacts after hearing the verdict in his case against Monsanto at the Superior Court of California in San Francisco on Aug. 10. (Josh Edelson/Pool/AP)

Bayer’s stock slumped more than 11 percent in premarket trading Monday, three days after a California jury awarded $289 million to a former groundskeeper who said the popular weedkiller Roundup gave him terminal cancer.

The stock drop sent a cautionary signal to the company that acquired Monsanto, the maker of the weedkiller, in June for $63 billion. Monsanto is already facing hundreds of lawsuits claiming Roundup carries deadly heath hazards.

At the time of a May 2017 CNN investigation, more than 800 patients were suing Monsanto and pointing to Roundup as the cause of their cancer. Since then, hundreds more have come forward with similar claims. The groundskeeper, Dewayne Johnson, was the first to have his case go to trial because doctors said he was close to death.

Monsanto continues to maintain that its product doesn’t cause cancer. The company’s vice president, Scott Partridge, said in a statement Friday that the verdict “does not change the fact that more than 800 scientific studies and reviews ... support the fact that glyphosate does not cause cancer, and did not cause Mr. Johnson’s cancer.”

Partridge said Monsanto would appeal the decision “and continue to vigorously defend this product.”

Johnson’s attorneys said that his client used Roundup 20 to 30 times per year while working for a school district outside San Francisco. Johnson, 46, testified that he had two accidents while he was working that left him soaked in the herbicide, the first of which happened in 2012.

He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma two years later. Lesions cover up to 80 percent of his body.

This story will be updated.