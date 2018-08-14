

HZ founder Karen Zuckerman, left, and BCW chief executive Donna Imperato. (Courtesy of BCW)

Burson Cohn and Wolfe, a New York-based affiliate of global advertising conglomerate WPP, is buying a Rockville, Md.-based advertising company called HZ, the two companies announced Tuesday.

Terms were not disclosed, but a release published by the two companies said HZ had annual revenues of about $23.5 million at the time of the acquisition. HZ will remain in Rockville and operate as a separate subsidiary owned by BCW, executives said, but the two businesses will support one another through a common set of clients and capabilities. HZ founders Karen and Jerry Zuckerman are to continue to run the business.

It was the second Washington area acquisition by a WPP subsidiary in the past year, after J. Walter Thompson acquired D.C.-based iStrategyLabs for an undisclosed sum last August. WPP has been on an acquisition spree as it seeks to remake itself for the digital age; BCW itself was formed from the combination of Burson Marsteller and Cohn and Wolfe, brands that have operated for decades in the public relations and advertising industries, respectively.

BCW chief executive Donna Imperato said she had been searching for the right acquisition for more than four years before striking up a conversation with HZ after the two companies had partnered on client projects. Executives from both companies said the combination would allow them to offer an integrated set of advertising and public relations capabilities to give clients a sort of one-stop shop for their communications and branding needs.

“The way I see the communications industry is that the disciplines are all converging,” Imperato said. “Our clients are demanding more of these integrated offerings, and if they don’t get them from us they’re going to go somewhere else.”

In particular, HZ brings the larger company a set of design capabilities, including building websites and designing ads for clients.

The Zuckermans founded HZ about 30 years ago and has since grown to employ more than 200 advertising professionals at offices in Rockville, Baltimore, New York and the District. Its clients include tech companies such as Salesforce.org, the philanthropic arm of Salesforce, as well older brands such as Hilton Worldwide.

For HZ, the partnership with BCW will give it access to a different sort of client. While the company said it has a few global clients already, it has primarily served U.S.-based businesses.

“We’ll have access to another level of clients, a partnership to be able to do a completely 360 approach,” Karen Zuckerman said.