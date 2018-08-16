

The logo of Walmart is pictured at one of their stores in Monterrey, Mexico March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)

Shares of Walmart soared more than 11 percent in pre-market trading Thursday after the world’s largest retailer reported the strongest gains in U.S. same-store sales in more than 10 years.

U.S. stores open at least one year saw sales rise 4.5 percent in the most recent quarter, while U.S. online sales grew 40 percent, boosted by sales of groceries, clothing and seasonal items.

“The Walmart U.S. business delivered the best quarterly comp sales results in more than a decade,” Doug McMillon, Walmart’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The results were good news for the company’s stock, which so far this year is down more than 8 percent, even as the broader market continues to post gains. On Thursday morning, shares were up about 11 percent to $99.85, up from $90.22 at Wednesday’s close.

This story is developing.