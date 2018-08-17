Your nerves are lying. Don’t believe them when they say the past week in U.S. stocks was crazy. Or volatile. Or in any way unusual, when laid side by side with all the others in a bull market that by some definitions is about to become the longest ever.

Stocks bounced around, the VIX had two 10 percent spikes, and high-priced tech stocks lurched. By now, investors should be used to it.

The S&P 500-stock index gained 0.59 percent, just a bit above its average weekly return of 0.31 percent since March 2009. The VIX hovered around 13, pretty calm compared with the mean of 18 since the rally began. Equities are expensive — 20.7 times annual earnings versus the nine-year average of 17.8.

Ignore the noise, the pros always say. For 3,448 days, it’s been the key to making money in an advance that has paid a total return of 414 percent since the depths of the financial crisis. “It’s a tug of war between headlines and strong underlying fundamentals,” said Joseph Tanious, investment strategist at Bessemer Trust, which oversees more than $100 billion. “The end result, the market moving higher with more volatility.”

