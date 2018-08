Here’s a list of open houses taking place Aug. 18-19 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

47 S St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,200,000

660 Glick Ct NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $950,000

929 Florida Ave NW #5004 11 am to 1 pm $2,650

435 Rhode Island Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $889,000

20007

2500 Q St NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $435,000

2527 Q St NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $245,000

4607 Kenmore Dr NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,268,000

20008

3001 Porter St NW #302 1 pm to 3 pm $440,000

5113 34th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,425,000

20009

2424 17th St NW #104 1 pm to 4 pm $299,999

1701 16th St NW #723 Noon to 2 pm $389,900

1801 16th St NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $679,000

20010

512 Irving St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

732 Lamont St NW #403 1 pm to 3 pm $539,000

20011

5117 3rd Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

5400 4th Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $735,000

5117 3rd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

530 Roxboro Pl NW 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm $659,000

5315 8th St NW Noon to 2 pm $849,900

56 Longfellow St NW Noon to 2 pm $669,993

5400 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $735,000

20012

6630 Blair Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

20015

5801 32nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,249,000

20016

3909 48th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,175,000

20036

1260 21st St NW #108 1 pm to 3 pm $350,000

NORTHEAST

20002

18 9th St NE #303 1 pm to 3 pm $519,900

302 Maryland Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,040,000

20018

1304 Adams St NE #2 Noon to 2 pm $300,000

20019

120 33rd St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000

809 49th St NE 11 am to 1 pm $639,000

SOUTHEAST

20019

5032 A St SE 11 am to 2 pm $529,900

20020

2332 Naylor Rd SE Noon to 3 pm $600,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

82 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

1536 1st St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $774,900

413 Hobart Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $939,900

2032 Flagler Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #510 1 pm to 4 pm $429,000

129 W St NW #402 1 pm to 3 pm $559,000

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #418 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

1001 L St NW #511 1 pm to 4 pm $469,900

83 R St NW Noon to 3 pm $1,300,000

20004

616 E St NW #452 2 pm to 4 pm $669,500

616 E St NW #851 2 pm to 4 pm $669,500

616 E St NW #1150 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,049,900

20005

1441 Rhode Island Ave NW #m09 1 pm to 4 pm $479,500

1245 13th St NW #215 2 pm to 4 pm $390,000

1111 M St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $565,000

20007

2828 Wisconsin NW #500 1 pm to 3 pm $954,000

3232 O St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,540,000

3803 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

3303 Water St NW #6o 2 pm to 4 pm $7,500

3303 Water St NW #5n 2 pm to 4 pm $6,350

3303 Water St NW #3n 2 pm to 4 pm $5,600

2710 Poplar St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

2604 Tunlaw Rd NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $315,000

1414 29th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,145,000

3250 N St NW #2-C 2 pm to 4 pm $829,000

3810 Beecher St NW 2:30 pm to 4 pm $3,395

1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #101 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

1226 Eton Ct NW #t22 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

20008

3224 Cleveland Avenue NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,950,000

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $675,000

4444 Connecticut Ave NW #705 2 pm to 4 pm $490,000

3024 Porter St NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $295,000

20009

1811 Wyoming Ave NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $809,900

1880 Columbia Rd NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $519,900

2444 Ontario Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

2380 Champlain St NW #105 1 pm to 3 pm $629,000

1801 16th St NW #112 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000

1909 12th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,900

1615 Q St NW #908 1 pm to 3:30 pm $519,000

2515 Ontario Rd NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,000

1701 16th St NW #652 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000

1870 Wyoming Ave NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

2301 Champlain St NW #314 2 pm to 4 pm $584,900

2020 12th St NW #818 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,000

1701 16th Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000

1852 Kalorama Road NW Noon to 2 pm $2,199,950

2535 13th St NW #105 1 pm to 4 pm $595,000

1825 T St NW #303 1 pm to 3 pm $239,900

20010

1841 Monroe St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

1841 Monroe St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

1745 Park Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,474,000

430 Kenyon St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $775,000

430 Kenyon St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

1023 Otis Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $899,750

20011

522 Buchanan St NW 2 pm to 5 pm $698,500

1315 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $974,900

209 Peabody St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $835,000

54035407 9th St NW #205 1 pm to 4 pm $309,999

217 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $714,999

5419 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $746,000

4607 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

616 Delafield Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $850,000

20015

4301 Military Rd NW #ph8 2 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000

4301 Military Rd NW #314 1 pm to 4 pm $889,000

20016

4712 Windom Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

4204 48th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

2804 Battery Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,025,000

3610 39th St NW #b542 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

5264 Loughboro Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

3917 Watson Pl NW 2 pm to 5 pm $1,350,000

3801 39th St NW #f84 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1015e 2 pm to 4 pm $720,000

5009 Hawthorne Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,900

3100 Wisconsin Ave NW #204 1 pm to 3 pm $225,000

20036

1727 Massachusetts Ave NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $239,900

1545 18th St NW #312 2 pm to 4 pm $395,000

20037

2425 L St NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

2511 I St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

2425 L St NW #520 1 pm to 3 pm $639,000

1010 22nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

2425 L St NW #730 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

2425 L St NW #436 2 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000

2301 N St NW #102 1 pm to 2:30 pm $475,000

2425 L St NW #621 2 pm to 4 pm $719,000

2425 L St NW #527 1 pm to 4 pm $999,999

2501 M St NW #608 2 pm to 4 pm $945,000

1121 24th St NW #204 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

2425 L Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $639,000

2425 L St NW #217 2 pm to 4 pm $539,000

1124 25th St NW #t5 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $520,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1609 Isherwood St NE #2 Noon to 2 pm $320,000

104 13th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $950,000

410 15th St NE #24 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000

1327 Childress St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $875,000

1130 Morse St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

700 16th St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $629,900

700 16th St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900

18 T St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $810,000

1215 Staples St NE Noon to 2 pm $660,000

410 15th Street NE 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000

727 6th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,620,000

1116 C St NE #101 1 pm to 3 pm $540,000

20011

5200 12th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

20017

501 Regent Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1347 Franklin St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,999

5018 South Dakota Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

1406 Lawrence St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,999

20018

3806 Hansberry Ct NE 3 pm to 5 pm $580,000

2706 Brentwood Rd NE 1 pm to 3 pm $779,500

2646 Myrtle Ave NE Noon to 3 pm $749,900

2804 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $779,000

2711 14th St NE Noon to 4 pm $749,099

20019

4214 Gault Place NE 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

150 12th St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,185,000

1414 E St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

900 11th St SE #301 1 pm to 3 pm $709,900

900 11th St SE #403 1 pm to 3 pm $849,900

1000 New Jersey Ave SE #ph02 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000

101 North Carolina Ave SE ##g 1 pm to 3 pm $275,000

20020

1806 Branch Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $599,999

2600 Branch Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

602 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,235,000