Here’s a list of open houses taking place Aug. 25-26 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.
This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.
Saturday
NORTHWEST
20001
1001 L St NW #311 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900
137 Thomas St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000
11 R St NW #english basement 1 pm to 2 pm $2,350
511 P St NW 1 pm to 2 pm $2,700
20005
1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #302 11 am to 1 pm $389,900
1312 Massachusetts Ave NW #210 Noon to 2 pm $2,349
1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #401 11 am to 1 pm $395,000
1527 Church St NW #c Noon to 2 pm $585,000
1300 N St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900
20007
1820 37th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000
20009
1834 15th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900
2515 Ontario Rd NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000
1258 Columbia Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000
20010
1841 Monroe St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000
1841 Monroe St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000
20011
5419 4th St NW 11 am to 2 pm $725,000
632 Webster St NW Noon to 2 pm $949,993
413 Emerson St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $599,999
509 Sheridan St NW 11 am to 3 pm $649,900
53 Nicholson St NW Noon to 3 pm $765,000
20015
3622 Jocelyn St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,125,000
20016
3051 Idaho Ave NW #400 1 pm to 4 pm $299,999
20036
1727 Massachusetts Ave NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $235,000
1260 21st St NW #108 1 pm to 3 pm $350,000
20037
3 Washington Cir NW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $449,000
NORTHEAST
20002
633 M St NE Noon to 1 pm $3,000
18 9th St NE #303 Noon to 2 pm $519,900
1626 Trinidad Ave NE #1 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $650,000
1626 Trinidad Ave NE #2 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $705,000
20011
5149 8th St NE Noon to 2 pm $624,900
20017
4041 7th St NE #3 3 pm to 5 pm $635,000
4041 7th St NE #2 3 pm to 5 pm $499,900
20018
3806 Hansberry Ct NE 2 pm to 5 pm $580,000
2646 Myrtle Ave NE 11 am to 4 pm $749,900
20019
5111 Jay St NE 11 am to 2 pm $385,000
809 49th St NE 11 am to 1 pm $639,000
916 45th Pl NE 2 pm to 5 pm $345,999
Sunday
NORTHWEST
20001
129 W St NW #402 1 pm to 3 pm $559,000
809 6th St NW #43 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000
809 6th St NW #34 2 pm to 4 pm $565,000
809 6th St NW #35 2 pm to 4 pm $539,000
437 New York Ave NW #1103 1 pm to 4 pm $499,000
20004
601 Pennsylvania Ave NW #503 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000
631 D St NW #840 2 pm to 4 pm $655,000
616 E St NW #452 1 pm to 3 pm $669,500
20005
1440 N St NW #704 2 pm to 4 pm $263,000
1245 13th St NW #215 2 pm to 4 pm $390,000
20007
2500 Q St NW #207 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000
4436 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4:30 pm $899,000
1405 Ridgeview Way NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,929,000
4523 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,710,000
3803 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
9 Pomander Walk NW 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000
2134 37th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,025,000
2325 42nd St NW #305 2 pm to 4 pm $299,900
3320 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000
2710 Poplar St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000
4526 Foxhall Cres NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000
1238 Eton Ct NW #t17 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000
3812 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,000
4000 Tunlaw Rd NW #509 2 pm to 4 pm $279,000
3241 N St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000
3322 Prospect St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,695,000
20008
3616 Connecticut Avenue NW 1 pm to 3 pm $350,000
3001 Porter St NW #302 1 pm to 3 pm $440,000
2540 Massachusetts Ave NW #209 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000
3616 Connecticut Ave NW #207 1 pm to 3 pm $350,000
2150 Florida Ave NW 3 pm to 5 pm $1,699,000
3883 Connecticut Ave NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $675,000
20009
2535 13th St NW #105 2 pm to 4 pm $595,000
1852 Kalorama Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,199,950
1736 Columbia Rd NW #208 1 pm to 3 pm $299,900
1619 R St NW #ll1 1 pm to 4 pm $619,000
1922 Belmont Rd NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $614,900
1725 17th St NW #507 1 pm to 3 pm $219,000
1724 17th St NW #24 2 pm to 4 pm $639,000
1615 Q St NW #511 1 pm to 3 pm $415,000
1720 Hobart St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000
20010
3209 13th St NW #201 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000
512 Irving St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000
1327 Spring Rd NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000
430 Kenyon St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $775,000
430 Kenyon St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000
1436 Meridian Pl NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $359,000
20011
4620 4th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000
5419 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $746,000
616 Delafield Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $850,000
5117 3rd Street NW 1 pm to 4:30 pm $749,900
4523 Georgia Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900
1315 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $964,800
923 Shepherd NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $750,000
235 Emerson St NW #101 1 pm to 4 pm $234,000
4607 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000
20012
1400 Iris St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,850,000
20015
5801 32nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,249,000
6234 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
20016
3036 New Mexico Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000
3823 Fessenden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000
4000 Cathedral NW #136/137b 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1223e 1 pm to 3 pm $469,000
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #217w 2 pm to 4 pm $239,000
4101 Cathedral Ave NW #606 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $520,000
5114 52nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000
3917 Watson Pl NW 2 pm to 4:30 pm $1,350,000
5403 Macarthur Blvd NW 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,319,900
3275 Sutton Pl NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $3,300
5065 Macarthur Blvd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900
3900 Cathedral Ave NW #804a 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $899,000
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #215e Noon to 2 pm $639,000
20036
2012 O St NW #13 1 pm to 3 pm $437,000
20037
1124 25th St NW #t5 1 pm to 3 pm $520,000
2425 L St NW #217 2 pm to 4 pm $539,000
1111 25th St NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $629,999
2501 M St NW #608 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
NORTHEAST
20002
605 L St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $939,000
302 Maryland Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,040,000
1417 Staples St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $569,000
1417 Staples St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $569,000
50 Florida Ave NE #326 Noon to 3 pm $689,900
50 Florida Ave NE #302 Noon to 3 pm $515,900
50 Florida Ave NE #226 Noon to 3 pm $467,900
1375 Maryland Ave NE #a 1 pm to 4 pm $589,000
1375 Maryland Ave NE #f 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000
1601 Isherwood St NE #4 2 pm to 4:30 pm $399,999
1130 Morse St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900
1038 Bladensburg Rd NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $285,900
1038 Bladensburg Rd NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $309,900
1038 Bladensburg Rd NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $365,900
20017
5026 Sargent Rd NE 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm $529,900
4926 12th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $589,999
4013 8th St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $379,900
20018
3278 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE 1 pm to 4 pm $605,000
2651 Rhode Island Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $725,000
3109 Monroe St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,999
2804 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $779,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
1000 New Jersey Ave SE #penthouse 10 2 pm to 4 pm $585,000
1414 E St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000
322 Adolf Cluss Ct SE #n Noon to 3 pm $1,750,000
1308 L St SE #ph-4 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900
1308 L St SE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900
20020
2600 Branch Avenue SE 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000
2311 33rd St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900
SOUTHWEST
20024
530 N St SW #s410 1 pm to 3 pm $274,900