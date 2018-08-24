

A gas fireplace warms the living room. (HouseLens/HouseLens)

A house is more than shelter. For Damien Chaves, the Colonial Revival house in Burke, Va., is also an expression of love.

“I’m most pleased with the fact that my wife loved it,” he said. “I [rebuilt] it for her.”

Some say the circa 1898 house was once the Burke Hotel. But Christopher Barbuschak, archivist at the Fairfax Regional Library’s Virginia Room, points out that hotel is a loose term that could have meant boardinghouse. The 1911 Hill’s Virginia Business Directory and Gazetteer lists only one hotel, which was owned by Henry Cooperthite and was next to his racetrack. That hotel burned in 1979.

If it had been a boardinghouse, it didn’t stay that way for long. The Staubs, who operated the general store next door, lived in the home, according to Mary Lipsey of the Burke Historical Society.

Over the years, the house has withstood a lot. It was nearly condemned in the 1950s when Burke was the proposed site for what later became Dulles International Airport. After a plant nursery that occupied the house closed, it sat vacant, and vandals stripped it nearly bare. Then, in the 1980s, when the land was sold to the federal government to build the Burke post office, Arlene Koch, as she was known before marrying Chaves, decided to save it.

Arlene Chaves, who taught for 31 years in the Fairfax County school system, had a fondness for old homes. Before this house, she restored the John and Mary Marshall House on Burke Road. When arsonists burned it to the ground, Chaves reconstructed it for her.

Because of the post office, the house had to be moved. The day in January 1981 when it made its trek across the railroad tracks to its new location about a half-mile away is still remembered by longtime Burke residents.



The backyard features a swimming pool. (HouseLens/HouseLens)

Chaves has been painstakingly restoring this home since it arrived at its current location. He replaced what couldn’t be saved with reclaimed pieces that matched the house’s time period. The kitchen and bathrooms were updated for today’s living.

“The master bathroom was done five years ago,” he said. “That was my wife’s project.”

She also stained all the woodwork in the home.

The house has gone through many changes and additions — Chaves added on the family room — but six of the original eight rooms are almost entirely the same as when they were built.

“My wife used to say if I quit building stuff, I’d get it finished,” he said. “She’s never going to see it, because she passed away last year.”

Arlene Chaves died in August 2017 from acute leukemia at age 76.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,723-square-foot house on 0.91 acre is listed at $1.4 million.

Listing: 9331 Old Burke Lake Rd., Burke, Va.

Listing agent: Tara Houston, Exp Realty

