

Gerald Gordon, president and chief executive of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, shown in Reston, Va., on Aug. 5, 2001. (James A. Parcell/The Washington Post)

Gerry Gordon, who oversaw Fairfax County’s transformation from a quiet Washington suburb into a bustling corporate headquarters as the longtime president of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA), announced Monday that he will retire by the end of 2018.

The announcement puts an end to a 35-year tenure at FCEDA, a county-funded economic development organization where Gordon has been a prominent advocate for the region’s status as a corporate hub. Gordon has accepted a fellowship with the College of Charleston, in South Carolina, where he will work to promote the city’s economic development starting next year, according to a release announcing his retirement.

Gordon joined FCEDA in 1983 and became its head in 1987. During that time, the county came into its own as a corporate headquarters, attracting companies such as Capital One, Bechtel, Hilton and the North American headquarters of Volkswagen.

More recently, he has led efforts to diversify the region beyond the government-contracting industry that has long been its primary economic engine, as a slowdown in defense spending after 2013 pushed office vacancy rates higher there. The region has been shortlisted for Amazon’s second headquarters, and Apple has scouted the region for an East Coast outpost of its own.

Described by peers as a “fierce advocate” of the county’s business community who helped bring about what Time magazine called “one of the great economic development success stories of our time,” Gordon lauded the county’s government and business community in a release published by FCEDA.

“Without any doubt, my greatest accomplishment has been the assembly of an extraordinary team of professionals who — individually and collectively — represent the finest economic development team in America, perhaps in the world,” he said.