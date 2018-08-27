

In this file photo taken on August 23, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. (MANDEL NGAN /Getty).

President Trump on Monday claimed he’d made a major breakthrough in trade relations between the United States and Mexico — suggesting he’d reached a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

But the administration’s own description calls the deal a “preliminary agreement in principle.” That’s not a finished product, and it can’t become one without approval from Congress and Mexico, high hurdles.

NAFTA also includes Canada, a country conspicuously absent from Monday’s announcement and whose officials have clashed repeatedly with Trump on trade.

Monday’s deal could become a big win for Trump, but hard negotiations await. Here’s a rundown of what’s actually in the deal — and the many hurdles to clear before it becomes final.

What’s in the deal? Broadly, the deal aims to update the 1993 NAFTA deal and spur more manufacturing and investment in the United States and Mexico. It covers everything from autos to intellectual property to labor rights. Several trade experts noted that many provisions in Monday’s agreement resemble what was in President Obama’s Trans Pacific Partnership, a deal Trump pulled out of when he took office.

New rules for automobiles: Under the deal, to escape tariffs, 75 percent of “auto content” — car parts and amenities — must be made within the United States or Mexico. That would be a bump from the existing 62.5 percent minimum of North American content, a boost aimed at creating automobile industry jobs domestically, rather than in Asia.

New rules for auto wages: Additionally, the rules stipulate that 40 percent to 45 percent of the content must be made by workers making more than $16 per hour. The average hourly pay for a U.S. autoworker is more than $22 an hour, according to the Labor Department, but $16 is huge for Mexico, where workers average less than $3 an hour.

New rules for intellectual property and labor: Nearly everyone agreed NAFTA needed to be updated for the digital economy. This agreement would make it harder for theft of intellectual property — everything from digital music to biologic drugs. The deal also requires Mexico to do more to allow collective bargaining.

How long would it last? The U.S. and Mexico agreed to revisit the deal after six years, and if everyone is pleased to extend it for 16 years. If some sides are not happy, there would be a new round of negotiations.

What’s not in the deal? The deal does not resolve the tariffs the Trump administration put on steel and aluminum earlier this year, taxes that have proved a major sticking point in trade relations and led to Mexican retaliation against U.S. goods. It also does not resolve a more broad issue over what are known as “232 tariffs,” taxes on foreign goods the Trump administration has imposed in the name of national security. The administration used that process for the steel and aluminum tariffs, over the strong objections of many U.S. allies and trading partners — including Canada. And Trump is currently considering 232 tariffs on foreign autos.

What happened to Canada? Canada is part of NAFTA, but it was not included in the U.S.-Mexico agreement announced Monday. Trump said Monday that “we’ll see” if Canada can join the agreement, and a top Canadian official, of Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, is coming to Washington this week to talk trade.

Trump is pressing Canada to join the pact, and he threatened hefty tariffs on Canadian cars and auto parts if it won’t join. But Canadian officials say their country, which has already been hit by Trump’s tariffs and retaliated against them, won’t join any deal that hurts their workers and businesses.

Does Congress need to approve the deal? Yes. Congress has to sign off on any trade deal and has 90 days to make an up-or-down decision on it. And what they’re willing to approve may have a lot to do with how things go with Canada. Congress only gave Trump the authority to do a trilateral deal with both Canada and Mexico. Many members, in sending their initial reactions to the deal, called on Trump to bring Canada into the fold. If he ends up submitting a bilateral deal with just Mexico, it increases the changes lawmakers will balk.

What else does Mexico have to do? Mexico also needs to sign off on the deal, and that’s all the more complicated because Mexico is in the midst of a change of government. Mexico’s current president, Enrique Peña Nieto, is set to be replaced by President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador in December. And Nieto’s administration has been racing to finish a deal so Mexico’s Congress would have time to ratify the deal before the newcomer takes office.

Is this the end of NAFTA? Trump said Monday that he wants to scrap the name NAFTA, saying it was a “rip-off” that had “bad connotations.” He kept calling the new arrangement the “United States-Mexico Trade Agreement,” and a senior administration official said if Canada ultimately joins in, they’ll devise a new name.

That doesn’t mean NAFTA is dead, however. Nothing is final yet, and while the new deal works its way through multiple steps, NAFTA’s trade rules remain in effect. And even if the new deal does get finalized, it may mean more of a renaming of NAFTA, rather than scrapping it. The administration’s fact sheet about the deal described it as “modernizing NAFTA” and an “update to the 24-year-old NAFTA,” a nod to the fact that many of the trade agreement’s provisions remain in place.

Trump also threatened to “terminate” NAFTA, but it’s unclear if he can do that without Congress, and few members want to scrap the deal entirely.

What does this American workers and consumers? White House officials hope the agreement will create more North American jobs by making it harder for countries like China to ship cheap products through Mexico and on to the United States. But it’s also likely to make cars and trucks more expensive for American buyers, and some economists warned a U.S.-Mexico deal that didn’t include Canada would be very confusing (and expensive) for businesses to navigate, potentially costing jobs or shifting them overseas.

