

The 994-square-foot condo at 2700 13th Rd. S #382 in the Arlington Village development has upgrades in the kitchen, bathroom and living room. (Maureen Walten)

Arlington, a sought-after county in Northern Virginia for its proximity to the nation’s capital and for its many walkable neighborhoods, has some of the most expensive housing in the Washington region. The median sales price for a home in Arlington in July was $608,000, according to Bright MLS. But home buyers with a budget capped at $400,000 can still find a place if they’re willing to compromise on the size or age of a home.

For example, the condo at 2700 13th Rd. S #382, in the Arlington Village community is priced at $397,500. The monthly condo fee is $459 and annual property taxes are $3,682.

The 994-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit has been upgraded with wood floors; stainless-steel appliances, including a new range; an updated bathroom; plantation shutters; crown molding; new windows; a washer and dryer, and a freshly sealed private deck.

Community amenities include a swimming pool and tennis courts. Residents can walk to Columbia Pike and to multiple restaurants and shops along with the BrickHaus beer garden and the Arlington Cinema Drafthouse for comedy or movies.

Assigned schools include Henry Elementary and Jefferson Middle, both rated above average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, and Wakefield High, rated below average.

For more information, contact Jane Morrison, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty, at 703-405-9959.