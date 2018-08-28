

Some new-home communities are using shipping containers for their sales offices to reduce environmental waste from construction. (Marketshare)

The next time you walk into a sales center at a new home community, you may be stepping into a shipping container.

In the latest twist to reusing shipping containers, Marketshare, a company that provides marketing products for builders, has created “Salesbox” — a portable sales center constructed in a shipping container and delivered to a building site.

The portable sales center can be up and running in a few hours rather than requiring a sales office to be built on site, and it reduces environmental waste from building materials. Home shoppers may not even realize they’re in a shipping container because it’s set up like a traditional sales center trailer.

Each Salesbox is built in a reinforced 20- by 8-foot shipping container and branded and accessorized for the builder. It’s delivered complete with a desk, chairs and a bench for visitors and sales professionals, file cabinets and a large table for a site map.

The Salesbox includes insulation, ceiling lighting, two sliding glass windows, an electric power panel, an alarm system, heating and cooling, exterior lighting with a motion sensor, custom flooring and custom cabinets. Builders can also add optional features such an awning, a roof top sign for the community and a digital kiosk.

