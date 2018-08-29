Micron, a publicly traded semiconductor manufacturer based in Boise, Idaho, announced Wednesday that it plans to spend $3 billion to expand production at its plant in Manassas, Va. The expansion is expected to create 1,100 new jobs in the area over the next decade, according to company estimates.

An initial phase of the company’s production is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019 and extend through 2020. The company also promised to set up a $1 million scholarship fund for science and technology programs at Virginia colleges and universities.

“Micron is grateful for the extensive engagement of state and local officials since early this year to help bring our Manassas expansion to fruition,” Micron president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement. “We are excited to increase our commitment to the community through the creation of new highly skilled jobs, expanded facilities and education initiatives.”

The investment is the first major economic development deal since Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) took office, negotiated collectively between the state-administered Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the city of Manassas and the state-funded Major Employment and Investment project. The company is eligible for a $70 million grant to cover site preparation and facility costs, according to Micron and the governor’s office, one of the state’s largest development incentives in recent memory.

“Micron’s expansion in the City of Manassas represents one of the largest manufacturing investments in the history of Virginia and will position the Commonwealth as a leader in unmanned systems and Internet of Things,” Northam said in a statement. “We thank Micron for choosing to deepen their roots in Virginia and look forward to partnering in their next chapter of major growth.”

News of the expansion comes as Northern Virginia officials are hoping to persuade Amazon.com to set up its second headquarters in the area — an opportunity that promises to bring 50,000 jobs. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The Micron plant lies in an area of Washington’s outer suburbs that has become a hub for data centers and other tech-oriented businesses. It has a current workforce of 1,500 employees.