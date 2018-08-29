

The lobby of the new Latitude complex includes columns covered in stone, light stone floors and an inset of black crocodile leather. (Barry Halkin/Halkin Mason Photography)

A spa with contemporary-style chandeliers, mosaic-tile wall accents and a white-tiled bathing area sounds serene, but once the dogs start barking it’s a lot less appealing. That’s right. That spa is for dogs, not their owners, at Latitude Apartments in Arlington.

Developed by Greystar, Latitude is at 3601 Fairfax Dr. near the Virginia Square Metro station. Interior design services by Linowes Design Associated include both classic and contemporary elements in the common areas and the apartments.

The lobby includes columns covered in stone, light stone floors and an inset of black crocodile leather.

Building amenities include a roof terrace with a fire pit and grilling stations, plus an outdoor media screen and performance space. The roof level also has a lounge with a bar, a space for games and a movie-viewing area. The building has ground-floor retail and is within walking distance of multiple shops and restaurants.

The apartments have contemporary-style plank flooring that looks like wood, white kitchen cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and black quartz counters. Some apartments have a balcony or a terrace.

Rents for currently available apartments range from $2,135 for a 564-square-foot studio to $3,915 for a 1,161-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For more information, visit https://livewithlatitude.com/.