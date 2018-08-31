

The three-level home features more than 100 windows, three fireplaces, an elevator and a three-car garage. (Photo by HomeVisit/Photo by HomeVisit)

Gregory and Patricia Strott had been looking for a house for five long, frustrating years, without any success. When they heard about a home in the Annapolis Roads neighborhood, they didn’t hold out much hope. The house wasn’t what they were looking for. But once inside, they discovered that the view was.

“We both said, ‘this is it,’ ” Patricia said. “And that was it.”

The Strotts razed the house and had a friend who is an architect design this house, which took advantage of the expansive views of the Chesapeake Bay and Bay Bridge.

Built in 2001, the house has more than 100 windows, with views of the water out of every room except for the guest bathroom downstairs.

“We have three floors,” Patricia said. “The view is different on each floor.”

“It changes,” Gregory said. “It’s like watching a TV show. Every time you look up, there’s a different boat going by or a different bird, a different cloud.”

1 of 107 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region View Photos The Washington Post's picks of distinguished homes on the D.C.-area market. Caption The Washington Post's picks of distinguished homes on the D.C.-area market. Photo by HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Because of their proximity to the Naval Academy, the Strotts have witnessed a lot of naval action outside their windows. They’ve watched the U.S. Coast Guard’s tall ship, the Eagle, and the USS Zumwalt, a guided missile destroyer, glide across the water. They’ve seen jets streak through the skies before Navy home football games and as part of the Blue Angels air show.

And they’ve glimpsed wildlife, including bald eagles, herons, osprey, deer and fox.

“It’s a very unique location,” Patricia said.

“We’re so close to” Annapolis, Gregory said. “You feel like you are far away, but in 10 minutes, you’re downtown.”

The 6,765-square-foot home has big, open spaces that make it ideal for entertaining. The enormous kitchen has a large walk-in pantry, a wet bar near the living area, and a catering space with extra refrigerator and freezer space tucked near the laundry room.

The first level has a large recreation and game room with a polished concrete floor, wood stove and wet bar. Sliding-glass doors open to the covered deck, patio and lawn that unfurls toward the water. A dock juts out into Heron Pond. A private pier with a boat lift extends into the Severn River.



The house has sweeping views of the Chesapeake Bay and Heron Pond. (Photo by HomeVisit/Photo by HomeVisit)

The master suite, which takes up the entire top level of the home, features a two-sided fireplace that warms the sitting area and the bedroom, a glass-encased sunroom, a master bathroom with a separate soaking tub that overlooks the water, and a spacious dressing room.

Although the house is relatively new, the neighborhood dates to the 1920s. Annapolis Roads was planned as an upscale community by landscape architects John Charles Olmsted and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., sons of the famous landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted Sr. It is one of three communities the brothers designed in Anne Arundel County. The other two were Gibson Island and the Wardour section of West Annapolis.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house is listed at $2.95 million.

Listing: 2670 Claibourne Ct., Annapolis, Md.

Listing agents: Travis Gray and Bo Billups, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Previous House of the Week