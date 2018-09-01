

President Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House on Oct. 11, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Getty). (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump didn't indicate he was distressed when U.S.-Canada trade talks broke down Friday, forcing the administration to move forward, for now, with a Mexico-only deal that the president is billing as a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“If we don’t make a deal on Canada, that’s fine,” Trump said Friday at an event in Charlotte. He followed up Saturday morning with another Twitter jab: "I love Canada, but they’ve taken advantage of our Country for many years!" he wrote.

But although Trump isn't promising to bend, he has a lot of incentives to get a Canadian deal done.

If he can get Canada on board with his NAFTA plan by the end of September, he will have taken a major step toward a top economic promise from his campaign. And he can tell midterm voters that his negotiating strategy of tough talk and tariffs has driven foreign leaders to the bargaining table.

Perhaps more significant is what happens if Trump can't patch things up with the U.S. neighbor to the north. For starters, he would only have an agreement with Mexico, a "half-NAFTA." It's unlikely to be enough to satisfy Congress, and it would probably embolden the other trading partners Trump is currently at loggerheads with to dig their heels in, too. Trump isn't just negotiating with Canada; he's also trying to outmaneuver the European Union and China on trade.

In addition to political fallout, there would be confusion and economic pain if there were suddenly no trade deal with Canada. Canada is the No. 1 destination for American products shipped abroad, and more than 8 million U.S. jobs are supported by trade with Canada, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The 1994 version of NAFTA remains in place for now to govern U.S.-Canadian trade. Top U.S. and Canadian officials continue to express optimism a deal can come together. Negotiations are set to resume Wednesday, which was sufficient to keep the stock market and most business leaders happy.

Getting Canada on board by Friday would have smoothed the path for Trump's next negotiations, but the more important deadline is 30 days later, when Trump needs to deliver the full text of a "new NAFTA" to Congress. By then, Trump really needs Canada signed on, or it will be politically — and legally — tricky to move things through on his preferred timeline. Congress could dismiss the bilateral U.S.-Mexico deal as not good enough.

The Trump administration is aiming to wrap up a deal with Canada in two weeks, a person familiar with the deliberations who is not authorized to speak publicly said. If the stalemate endures, the U.S. side might ramp up pressure on the Canadians.

Foreign leaders “keep underestimating Trump on trade,” said Dan DiMicco, a former steel executive and trade adviser to Trump who was with the president Friday in Charlotte. "If he’s not tough on everybody, why is China going to believe he’s going to be tough on them?"

Trump's biggest leverage over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is auto tariffs. Trump has threatened to put 25 percent tariffs on cars and auto parts sent from Canada into the United States. Trump doesn't need Congress's permission to do that. While it would hurt both nations' economies, Canada would probably suffer more, at least in the short term, economists say. Canadian bank CIBC called Trump's auto tariff the "sword of Damocles."

Trudeau has to balance the auto tariff threat against the political fallout that would probably come if he's seen as caving to Trump on issues of major importance to Canada, including dairy prices and dispute resolution (so-called "Chapter 19"). Trudeau faces an election next year.

For now, the Canadian side is calling for more "flexibility," a diplomatic way of implying the U.S. side isn't giving enough. While Trump and Trudeau have a frayed relationship, the Canadian strategy appears to be to ignore the president.

Trump didn't help trade talks Friday after his private remarks leaked out that he thinks the final deal will be "totally on our terms," according to a report in the Toronto Star.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has been leading negotiations for her country, repeatedly dodged questions about Trump on Friday, saying she was focused on dealing with U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, a lawyer who seldom speaks to media and doesn't personally tweet.

Trump has said repeatedly his top trade goals are reducing trade deficits and creating more jobs for U.S. workers, but U.S. trade with Canada has been roughly equal for years. And when jobs leave the United States, they typically go to nations with cheaper pay such as Mexico and China, not to Canada, which has about the same median household income as in the United States.

The United States has already achieved a breakthrough for blue-collar workers, according to Freeland.

"One of the things I think we’re accomplishing in this agreement is a better deal for Canadian and American auto workers," Freeland said Friday, praising the "rules of origin" agreement between the United States and Mexico to raise the amount of content in a car that is produced in North America and ensure that 40 to 45 percent of the car's content is made by workers earning at least $16 an hour.

(The new rules of origin are also likely to raise car prices, according to the Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research).

U.S. labor leaders have been supportive of Trump's NAFTA push, but they, too, want Canada on board. The Trump administration has worked unusually closely with labor throughout the negotiating process in an effort to ensure workers get some wins and in the hopes of securing some Democratic votes for the final deal in case some Republicans break ranks.

Trump achieved a trade breakthrough this week with his U.S.-Mexico deal, but it's incomplete. The world is watching as Canada, a country whose leader stresses the need for "rule of law" on trade, goes up against Trump, a vocal proponent of bulldozing the old trade rules and erecting new ones.

Related:

Trump has no deal with Canada as big issues like dairy remain

These 3 issues are holding up a U.S.-Canada trade deal

Trump says he has a deal with Mexico. Here's what's in it