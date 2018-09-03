

The 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op at 3018 Porter St. NW #204 is priced at $332,900.

Prospective home buyers with a budget capped at $400,000 face a bit of sticker shock in the District, where the median sales price was $569,500 in July, according to Bright MLS. But it’s still possible to find a two-bedroom co-op in the city within that budget in neighborhoods as popular as Cleveland Park as long as you’re willing to live in an older building and forgo in-unit laundry equipment.

For example, the co-op at 3018 Porter St. NW #204, is priced at $332,900. The monthly co-op fee of $555 includes property taxes, water, gas and the building’s laundry facilities. Garage parking is extra. The co-op was initially listed at $339,900.

The 750-square-foot co-op has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The co-op has hardwood flooring throughout, an open living and dining room, granite counters and an abundance of floor-to-ceiling cabinets in the kitchen. The unit has radiator heat and window unit air conditioning. The building includes a bike storage area, outdoor seating in the backyard and additional storage.

The co-op is close to the Cleveland Park Metro station as well as numerous restaurants, shops, the Uptown movie theater and the National Zoo.

Assigned schools include Eaton Elementary, Hardy Middle and Wilson High, all rated above-average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.

For more photos, visit http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/192023.

For more information, contact real estate agent Barak Sky with Long & Foster Real Estate at 301-742-5754.