Amazon.com became the second publicly traded U.S. company to be valued at more than $1 trillion after shares of its stock rose about 2 percent Tuesday morning.

The milestone comes one month after Apple first passed the $1 trillion threshold on Aug. 2.

Shares of Amazon's stock rose 1.9 percent Tuesday morning to $2,050.50 — 23 cents above the amount needed to bump Amazon over the $1 trillion line. The company has more than 487.7 million outstanding shares, according to its most recent earnings report. (Jeffrey P. Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)

Shares of Amazon are up nearly 70 percent this year as U.S. tech stocks continue to reach record highs.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

