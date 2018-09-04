Madonna’s former secluded Beverly Hills estate, which she owned for a decade, has come on the market for $35 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.



This overhead photo shows the expanse of the 1.14-acre lot with extensive mature trees and privacy from the main road. (Simon Berlyn)

She bought the property in 2003, the same year she married her now ex-husband Guy Ritchie. After unsuccessfully attempting to sell it as a private pocket listing, Madonna put the estate up for sale on the multiple listing service in 2012 for $22.5 million (four years after her divorce from Ritchie) and sold it in 2013 for $19.5 million, property records show.



Madonna poses backstage at the recent MTV Video Music Awards.The Beverly Hills estate where she lived from 2003 to 2013 is listing for $35 million. (Carlo Allegri/REUTERS)

The pop singer, born Madonna Louise Ciccone, has also garnered success as an actor, fashion designer, children’s book author, filmmaker and charity founder. The Guinness Book of World Records ranks the two-time Grammy winner as the best-selling female recording artist of all time. She’s had 11 No. 1 songs, including “Like a Prayer, “Vogue” and “Music.” Madonna has also starred in films such as “League of Their Own," “Dick Tracy” and “Evita,” for which she won an Golden Globe award for best actress.

[Inside Rob Lowe’s Virginia-inspired California home]

More recently, she established the Raising Malawi foundation. In addition to her two biological children, she has four others whom she adopted from Malawi.



The 60-foot-long pool sits at the far end of the backyard with views of the tennis court. A pool house (not pictured) also comes with the property. (Simon Berlyn)

The seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom main house sits on more than 1.14 acres, which is an unusually large lot for this part of Sunset Boulevard. A pool house can also be used for guest quarters and another separate building currently dedicated to a workout gym can be re-converted into a living space.

“This property is truly a hidden gem in the heart of LA with an amazing, expansive lot that is hard to come by in today’s market,” listing agent Mauricio Umansky said in an email. “The phenomenal landscape design truly creates an oasis in the city.”

Control4 smart-home technology throughout the house means residents can use a voice-activated virtual assistant such as Amazon Alexa or a mobile device to control everything from the lights, music, curtains, security system and outdoor water features.

[Inside Elizabeth Taylor’s 1950s Beverly Hills home]



A living room with four sets of French doors opens to the backyard. Tiled flooring seamlessly transitions to the exterior slate walkways making the room feel like it is part of the outdoors. (Simon Berlyn)

The current owners significantly remodeled the home so that most of the rooms are designed to have a seamless transition between indoors and out. Floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors open to either private terraces or the large backyard patio. Light-colored wood and tile floors blend with the outdoor slate tiles and stonework so there is a cohesive feel between the two spaces.



The kitchen has a vaulted ceiling with white cabinetry and a dual-sink island. The six ovens and double wide stove top complement a second behind-the-scenes kitchen use for prep work or entertaining large crowds. The TV screen on the left of the picture is part of the security system and shows views of four cameras on the grounds. (Simon Berlyn)

The home comes with a designer kitchen beneath a vaulted ceiling with two chandeliers, six ovens, double burners, refrigerator and freezer behind facades that match the cabinetry and an island with two sinks. A second kitchen for behind-the-scenes prep work is discreetly out of view.



Part of the house has a second level which is dedicated entirely to this master suite. A private terrace outside the French doors looks over the grounds. The open space in the middle of the ceiling looks up to a skylight with a curtain that can be controlled using the home’s automation system. (Simon Berlyn)

The second-story wing, devoted entirely to a master suite, has a wraparound balcony and private terrace. The attached master bathroom also walks out to the terrace and comes with a soaking tub and shower with dual showerheads and an overhead rainbar.

The backyard consists of a north-south tennis court (to avoid distractions from the changing angle of the sun), a resort-style pool, pool house, and mature foliage to add to the privacy.