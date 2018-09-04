

The high-end Modera Sedici apartments at 2700 16th St. NW in Washington -- the longtime home of the Italian Embassy -- is now available for leasing.

The neo-renaissance building at 2700 16th St. NW in Washington — the home of the Italian Embassy from 1925 through 1977 and that country’s chancery until 2002 — was designed by architects Whitney Warren and Charles Wetmore, who were responsible for the look of Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Now leasing has begun for the apartments in the historic embassy building as well as in an attached new nine-story apartment tower. Developer Mill Creek Residential named the 134-unit project Modera Sedici.

Restored parquet flooring, a grand piano and a mix of the original travertine and modern marble floors are in the development’s common areas. The Modera Sedici includes a ballroom with preserved crown moldings and parquet floors as well as a resident lounge with fireplaces. Other building amenities include a roof terrace, a fitness center, a courtyard, 24-hour concierge services and a green space with fountains, seating areas and grills.

More than 60 unit types will be available, including 22 custom-designed homes in the original building, which will include townhouse-style two-level residences as well as two-stories with lofts. Move-ins are anticipated to begin in late October or early November. Leasing will begin on apartments in the tower in the next few months.

The townhouses range from studios at 550 square feet to three-bedrooms with 1,700 square feet. Apartment amenities include wood-plank-style flooring, mosaic tile floors in the bathrooms, upgraded appliances, tiled kitchen backsplashes, recessed lighting, in-unit washers and dryers and Italian marble counters in the kitchens and bathrooms in the historic building.

Rents for currently available apartments range from $3,975 for a one-bedroom to $7,495 for a three-bedroom.

