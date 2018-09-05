

President Trump talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a G-7 Summit welcome ceremony in Charlevoix, Canada. Canadians are stunned by the repeated broadsides from what had long been their closest ally. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Negotiations over a new North American trade deal are scheduled to resume Wednesday morning in Washington, clouded by uncertainty over Canadian reaction to President Trump’s hardball negotiating style.

Few analysts expect a quick resolution to the talks, which have blown through a series of self-imposed deadlines over the past year. The Trump administration on Friday notified Congress that it intended by the end of November to sign a new trade deal “with Mexico — and with Canada if it is willing. ”

U.S. and Canadian diplomats will now see whether they can resolve a host of issues that have bedeviled their efforts to overhaul the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement for more than a year. The talks face an apparent deadline of the end of this month, when the administration must send the official text of any proposed trade deal to Capitol Hill.

Speaking in Vancouver on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his officials would resume haggling in hopes of reaching a deal that benefits all three countries.

“Now our negotiators are heading back to Washington tomorrow to engage in a constructive and collaborative way to see if there is a deal for all of us there,” Trudeau said. “Canada will not be signing a deal unless it is in the interest of Canadian workers, the Canadian middle class, and Canadians in general. ”

For much of the past week, Canada has been a punching bag for Trump. In off-the-record comments in a Bloomberg interview last week that subsequently became public, the president boasted that any new deal would be “totally on our terms. ”

The president then threatened to go ahead with a Mexico-only arrangement if Canada did not bow to American demands.

“There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Whether Trump could make good on that threat remains an open question. Top Republicans in Congress, the business community and organized labor insist that Canada must be included in any new deal. “It’s pretty hard to see how that would work without having Canada in the deal,” AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said Sunday.

William Reinsch, a former Commerce Department trade official, said the Canadians are enduring Trump’s abuse to secure a deal that preserves a lucrative continental trading bloc. “They've figured Trump out,” he said. “He only escalates. He only ups that ante. You figure that out and get used to it.”

Mexico, likewise, endured Trump's repeated taunts about paying for a wall along the U.S. border while managing to secure some important concessions in its head-to-head bargaining with the Americans, he said.

Canadian and U.S. officials also face tough bargaining in any NAFTA end game. “There are a number of things that we absolutely must see in a renegotiated NAFTA,” Trudeau said.

As has long been the case, Canada has major concerns with at least three elements of the U.S.-Mexican deal that it is being asked to join, according to people briefed on the matter who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Canada’s right to limit dairy imports, procedures for arbitrating complaints about U.S. trade barriers and the life span of any new North American trade deal are likely to dominate deliberations, the analysts said.

But Canada also will raise concerns about intellectual property rights, language governing financial services and the value of goods shipped via e-commerce sellers that can cross the border duty-free, they said.

Canada is insisting on preserving a dispute-review procedure that the United States and Mexico have agreed to eliminate. Under NAFTA’s Chapter 19, any of the three trading partners can complain to an independent panel of experts about another country’s anti-dumping or anti-subsidy duties.

The system “has worked reasonably well,” Trudeau said, adding: “We need a dispute-resolution mechanism like Chapter 19, and we will hold firm on that. ”

The process, which focuses on whether the relevant duties were imposed in a manner consistent with law, notably has been used to adjudicate Canadian complaints about duties that the United States imposed on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, a chronic irritant in trade relations between the neighbors.

Trump also has repeatedly complained about Canada’s dairy management program, which uses 270 percent tariffs to impede imports, threatening to impose tariffs on Canadian auto exports unless Ottawa grants the United States unfettered market access.

Canada had agreed to grant U.S. and other foreign dairy producers greater access to its market during negotiations over the ill-fated Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Trump withdrew the United States from during his first days in office. So there is precedent for the sort of concessions that could grease an agreement.

But if Trump seeks the dismantlement of Canada’s entire dairy management program, there is little chance for a quick accord, according to Eric Miller, president of Rideau Potomac Strategy Group.

Further complicating matters, the bargaining will come against the backdrop of campaigning for legislative elections in Quebec, the province responsible for 42 percent of Canada’s dairy production.