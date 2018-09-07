

Filmmaker Michael Moore speaks during the "People's State of the Union" event one day ahead of President Trump's State of the Union Speech to Congress, in New York on Jan. 29, 2018. Moore is about to release "Fahrenheit 11/9," about the state of the country. (Reuters/Darren Ornitz) (DARREN ORNITZ/Reuters)

TORONTO--On the eve of a critical election in 2004, Michael Moore released "Fahrenheit 9/11," a hand-grenade of a movie that made many liberals giddy and many conservatives apoplectic.

Here we go again.

Moore at the Toronto International Film Festival Thursday night will unveil "Fahrenheit 11/9," a spiritual follow-up to his Bush-era bombshell, which remains the highest-grossing documentary in history. The new film, which The Washington Post was given an early look at, aims to do much of what its predecessor did: use its director’s colorfully incredulous voice to expose the complicity of the political system and maybe sway an election in the process.

But unlike that film, a Republican president is only part of the target. As much as he takes his shots at President Trump, Moore is eager in his new movie to expose a Democratic establishment he says has not done enough to push back against the White House or advance a progressive agenda.

“One of the reasons I made this movie is that I’ve come to the conclusion that the old guard of the Democratic Party is a greater roadblock to social progress than Trump is,” Moore said in an interview. “Because they’re taking half-measures; because they’re beholden to the same money and interests.”

Moore was in a Toronto hotel suite just hours before “Fahrenheit” was set to screen at the festival, giving one of his first interviews of what will certainly be many at the annual Hollywood gathering. Moore has premiered many of his efforts at Toronto in Septembers past, including “Where To Invade Next,” his 2015 travelogue of countries with innovative social policies. But it’s unlikely many of them will land with the impact of “11/9,” which come at a more charged time in America — and with a more charged message.

The film, which will be released in theaters Sept. 21, tackles a simple if sprawling question: “How the …did we get here?” as his voice-over notes at the start of the documentary. The film that follows can be a kind of hodgepodge of America’s problems and potential solutions. But it seeks to make up in energy what it lacks in thematic uniformity.

Moore moves, among other topics, between Trump; outsider progressive politicians such as congressional candidates Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Richard Ojeda and Rashida Tlaib; the West Virginia teacher’s strike; the activism that came out of teenagers affected by the Parkland, Fla., school shooting; and the water crisis in Flint, Mich., his hometown. (“When you have the highest water bill in the nation in the poorest city in the nation, who has time to protest? You need to feed your family,” says one citizen, outlining one of several challenges faced by the city after its water supply became contaminated.)

All are part of what Moore says is a crisis point for our country. If there’s a theme, it’s that change is needed; if there’s a solution, he suggests, it comes in the form of the outsiders like Ocasio-Cortez and Ojeda.

Moore said “11/9” (the title refers to the day after Trump’s election) is meant to display a battle between optimism and pessimism about this country — a fight he waged internally while making it.

“The film acts as a warning siren and it also functions as ‘The Matrix,’” he said. “We’re looking for the portal out.”

In one of the newsier bits, April Cook-Hawkins, who worked for Michigan’s Genesee County, says she was told by superiors to change medical data to make the water seem safer. Moore believes it should occasion an investigation, all the way up to Michigan's Republican governor, Rick Snyder.

But Moore saves some of his most unexpected criticism for the Democrats, underlining, via 2016 Democratic National Convention footage, how Hillary Clinton won the nomination by superdelegates from many states where rival Bernie Sanders had won the primary.

And he has strong words for Trump’s predecessor.

“The worst thing that President Obama did was pave the way for President Trump,” Moore says in voice-over in the film, citing The “imprison[ment] of whistleblowers,” drone strikes and bombing of civilian populations” and “deporting a record number of immigrants and separating them from their children.” He shows a scene of Obama sipping water in Flint, noting that it was a performative gesture that set the city back years because it suggested the problem had been resolved.

The left-leaning media, including The Post, do not escape criticism either, particularly via a Sanders interview in which he says large news organizations are interested mainly in furthering wealthy interests. Moore also unearths a clip in which embattled CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, speaking of the Trump ascent during the 2016 campaign season, says, “It may not be good for America, but it's damn good for CBS." Moore, incidentally, believes that Trump ran because “The Voice” star Gwen Stefani was making more than he was on “The Apprentice,” and his candidacy was meant merely to show NBC the folly of their ways.

In one of the film's most surreal moments, Moore shows himself appearing with Donald Trump on a long-defunct talk show hosted by Roseanne Barr. On the show, Trump tells Moore he likes “Roger & Me,” the documentary that catapulted Moore to fame, and then jokes he’d never want Moore to make a film about him. Moore said he found the clip on a VHS tape cleaning out his parents’ house. (“I don’t think there are many other people who want it out there.”)

In what will almost certainly be one of its most controversial segments, the film spends a chunk of time drawing parallels between Trump and Adolf Hitler, including a scene in which Moore pairs audio from a Trump speech with video of the Nazi leader at a rally.

Asked if he really believed the comparison, Moore said, “Trump’s already on the path to Nazism,” then added, “Trump is not Hitler and Hitler is not Trump. But then, you can’t say that fascism doesn’t teach us lessons, that there aren't parallels we can draw." He noted that 1930s Germany, like the modern-day United States, was an educated democracy, but when pressed further did not offer more specifics on the comparison.

He instead noted, “I think we have to embrace Trump. People reading this will say ‘what do you mean? Embrace Trump?’ But we have to embrace him. We have to listen to him. He’s telling lies and he’s telling the truth at the same time. You look at the goals of more than 60 things he wanted to accomplish . And he’s done 44 of them. He’s quite successful at leaning into his flaws and we laugh more and become more outraged and don't notice how much he and Betsy DeVos and the guy from the Interior are doing to rip things up from the inside. You have to act like he’s going to be re-elected in 2020, because there’s an excellent chance he will be. You have to act like Patton acted with Rommel -- he studied him. Because Patton beat Rommel.”

As for the movie’s brazen juxtapositions of Trump and Hitler, Moore laughed. “I’m a satirist. I just couldn’t help it.”

(Asked what he thought about the anonymously written op-ed in the New York Times from inside the Trump White House, Moore said he thought there was a good possibility Trump wrote it himself; after all, the filmmaker noted, he had a history of leaking to the press, sometimes even as his own public-relations man, in his days as a tycoon in New York in the 1980s and 1990s. “There’s a key line in there, at the end, about adults in the room. And isn’t that what he wants out there? He knows what we want to hear and he’s giving it to us.”)

Whether "11/9" will reach beyond a progressive audience — or even mobilize those already within the tent — when it arrives in theaters later this month remains to be seen. Theatrical documentaries had fallen a long way since 2004, and even with the resurgence this summer thanks to docs like “RBG,” it’s an open question whether consumers will want to pay money for what amounts to another political journalist-pundit when there are so many all around us.

Still, Moore said he made it because he believed it could have that impact. At bottom, the director believes drastic change is needed. And the country needs to move in a different direction.

“Twice in 16 years our side won the popular vote and didn’t go into the White House,” he said in the interview. “We need to take over the Democratic Party. Not start a third party. Do you know how long people would argue? We’d spend three months arguing over the logo. No, it’s about just taking it over.”