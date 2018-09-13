

In this file photo, a job seeker, standing, talks with a Target human resources representative at a Target store in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Retail giant Target said Thursday that it plans to hire 120,000 seasonal workers, up 20 percent from last year, to fill positions at its 1,800 U.S. stores and 39 distribution centers. But the company is offering more perks than usual to attract workers at a time when the unemployment rate remains at a very low 3.9 percent.

Among those perks: $12 an hour, $500 gift cards and 20 percent discounts on certain items, including fruits and vegetables.

“As the marketplace becomes more competitive, the significant investment we’re making in our team sets Target apart,” Stephanie Lundquist, the company’s chief human resources officer, said in a statement.

The company said it is setting aside more than $2 million this year to give $500 gift cards to one randomly-selected employee at each of its stores and distribution centers. Temporary workers will also receive a 10 percent employee discount on Target purchases, as well as a 20 percent discount on certain items, including fruits and vegetables, and time-and-a-half holiday pay on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Target’s hiring spree comes as American consumers are feeling better about the economy. Analysts and executives say a low unemployment rate, coupled with recent tax cuts that have increased take-home pay for many Americans, have helped boost sales for a number of big-name retailers, including Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Nordstrom.

Sales growth at Target grew to its highest level in 13 years in the most recent quarter, as customer traffic rose to “unprecedented levels.” Online sales, meanwhile, rose 41 percent as price-conscious consumers stocked up on toys, electronics and home goods.

“There is no doubt that, like others, we’re benefiting from a strong consumer environment — perhaps the strongest I’ve seen in my career,” Brian Cornell, Target’s chief executive, said in an earnings call last month.