President Trump on Thursday swiped back at banker Jamie Dimon, saying that “he doesn’t have the aptitude or smarts” to run for president.

The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess - otherwise he is wonderful. I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

The president’s early-morning tweet came after Dimon, the loquacious chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and one of the most respected financial minds in the world, boasted during a bank event on Wednesday that he could “beat Trump” in an election.

“As tough as [Trump] is, I’m smarter than he is," Dimon said. "This wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money. It wasn’t a gift from daddy,” he added.

But the JPMorgan executive later issued a statement saying that he isn’t running for president. “I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems.”

Dimon, 62, is chairman of the Business Roundtable, a powerful voice for American corporations.

