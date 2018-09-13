President Trump on Thursday swiped back at banker Jamie Dimon, saying that “he doesn’t have the aptitude or smarts” to run for president.
The president’s early-morning tweet came after Dimon, the loquacious chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and one of the most respected financial minds in the world, boasted during a bank event on Wednesday that he could “beat Trump” in an election.
“As tough as [Trump] is, I’m smarter than he is," Dimon said. "This wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money. It wasn’t a gift from daddy,” he added.
But the JPMorgan executive later issued a statement saying that he isn’t running for president. “I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems.”
Dimon, 62, is chairman of the Business Roundtable, a powerful voice for American corporations.
This story is developing.