By Thomas Heath
Thomas Heath
Local business reporter and columnist, writing about entrepreneurs and companies in the Washington metropolitan area

President Trump on Thursday swiped back at banker Jamie Dimon, saying that “he doesn’t have the aptitude or smarts” to run for president.

The president’s early-morning tweet came after Dimon, the loquacious chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and one of the most respected financial minds in the world, boasted during a bank event on Wednesday that he could “beat Trump” in an election.

“As tough as [Trump] is, I’m smarter than he is," Dimon said. "This wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money. It wasn’t a gift from daddy,” he added.

But the JPMorgan executive later issued a statement saying that he isn’t running for president. “I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems.”

Dimon, 62, is chairman of the Business Roundtable, a powerful voice for American corporations.

This story is developing.