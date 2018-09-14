

Then Rep. Mel Watt, a Democrat from North Carolina, was nominated by President Barack Obama to be director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg (Andrew Harrer/BLOOMBERG)

A federal employee alleged to federal investigators that Mel Watt, the former North Carolina congressman who now heads the Federal Housing Finance Agency, that he sexually harassed her 17 times, according to a copy of 73-page summary of an investigative report obtained by The Washington Post.

The report by the U.S. Postal Service Investigative Services Office describes the 17 incidents, including one by where Watt allegedly said he would like to see a picture of the woman in a bikini. Investigators said they talked to several other people who said the woman had told them about the alleged incidents, but the investigative report summary did not draw any conclusions.

The report was produced by the U.S. Postal Service Investigative Services office after the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity at the FHFA, which oversees significant aspects of the mortgage market, asked for the assistance of an independent agency probing the allegations. The Postal Service investigators, in turn, gave a copy of their report back to FHFA on Aug. 13, according to the report’s cover page.

The employee, Simone Grimes, publicly made accusations against Watt last month. She said he blocked her from receiving a promised raise when she rejected his advances. Grimes filed a lawsuit against FHFA in federal court in the District last month and her allegations are also under investigation by the FHFA Inspector General.

Watt has previously denied the allegations when they first surfaced in a July report in Politico, before Grimes publicly made her allegations. When asked for a comment for this story, FHFA spokeswoman Megan Moore referred to a July statement: “The selective leaks related to this matter are obviously intended to embarrass or to lead to an unfounded or political conclusion. However, I am confident that the investigation currently in progress will confirm that I have not done anything contrary to law.”

According to the investigative report support, Watt declined to be interviewed during the probe citing the advice of his attorney and arguing that as a presidential-appointee he did not fall under FHFA’s “anti-harassment policy.”

Moore declined to comment on whether FHFA has taken any action based on the report. A spokesman for the Postal Service Investigative Services office also declined to comment.

The independent report was produced by the Postal Service on behalf of FHFA’s office of Equal Employment Opportunity after Grimes' complaint in May. It includes a summary of testimony from two individuals interviewed by investigators who said Grimes told them about the alleged harassment. Their names were redacted from the report obtained by The Post. The report also notes that Grimes began recording conversations with Watt in 2016 and provided investigators with tapes and transcripts.

Grimes lawyer, Diane A. Seltzer Torre, said FHFA needs to move more swiftly to address the allegations.

“When a month goes by and there is radio silence — no outreach to me or to her whatsoever to discuss next steps — it is painful,” she said. “In a case like this, being ignored after your complaint has been investigated can be as destructive as being actively sexually harassed.”

Grimes, a supervisory program management analyst, continues to work at FHFA under Watt.

Watt joined the FHFA in 2014 after spending more than a decade in Congress.

In an interview, Grimes, a senior agency employee, said Watt brought a “folksy, one-on-one touch” to the job and that their initial interactions were pleasant. “I was excited by some of the initial changes that were taking place,” she said. “He has done a lot of good for a lot of people.”

The report says Grimes says harassment started when Watt, 72, approached Grimes, 44, during a going-away party in 2015. Grimes told investigators she was standing at a snack table with other employees when Watt ushered her away and “asserted that there was an attraction between them that needed to be explored,” according to the report.

Over the next two years, according to the report, Watt repeatedly asked Grimes to meet with him outside the office, including inviting her to his vacation home in North Carolina, restaurants, jazz club Blues Alley, and his home. Grimes' told investigators that she agreed to several of the meetings to address her complaint that she was being underpaid after taking on some of the responsibilities of another employee who had been promoted, the report says.

“The pay issue is one that I feel strongly about and I am not the only person that this has happened to,” Grimes said in an interview. “It was very eye opening for me. My hope is that other women will start looking into their pay.”

“I do believe the federal sector should be the one place that should be a standard-bearer for equal pay,” she said.

When she complained about the pay disparity, Grimes said she told that Watts was the only person who could resolve the issue but that he was “dragging his feet.” But when Watt would set up meetings to discuss the issue, the topic would often quickly turn to his attraction to her, Grimes said.

In February 2016, Grimes said she had returned from a vacation in South Africa and Watt asked her to set up a private meeting so they could discuss her trip. They met in FHFA’s cafeteria where Grimes showed Watt several scenic photos from her trip, according to the report.

Grimes told investigations that Watt said “I wouldn’t mind seeing pictures of you, particularly in bikini,” according to the report.

In November 2016, Grimes once again met with Watts outside of the office, this time at his home. They initially discussed how to resolve Grimes' pay issue, according to her statement to investigators, and Grimes asked for reassurances that Watt was not expecting anything in return for a promotion.

Grimes told investigators that “Director Watt acknowledged her repeated refusals, and kept stating that he could ‘draw the line’ but also reminding her how beautiful and gorgeous she was and that he could not help his attraction to her,” the report says.

The report also includes a summary of interviews with two people who said Grimes told them about Watt’s advances. One, identified as a FHFA financial analyst, said Grimes told her “Director Watt had come on to her and asked her out,” according to the report.

The analyst told the investigator that she later asked Grimes “if she had talked to Director Watt. Simone said she talked to him and told him she was not interested and wanted his advances to stop,” the report says.

A spokesperson for the FHFA Inspector General could not be reached for comment on the status of that investigation.