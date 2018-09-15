

Lady Gaga, left, and Bradley Cooper speak at a news conference for "A Star Is Born" at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2018. "A Star Is Born" is one of many crowdpleasers to play the festival. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TORONTO — The sounds of applause are nothing new at the Toronto International Film Festival. But a few times over the past week at this annual September rite the post-screening responses became downright electric. Audiences jumped to their feet and, at volumes that would make you think old King Clancy himself had been resurrected and stopped in next door for some Timbits, cheered the credits of the movie that just played.

Toronto is the start of the film business award season — basically, the movie stop that’s responsible for all the other movie stops that will happen between now and the ultimate movie stop, the Academy Awards at the end of February. The films that play here tend to be those that go over well with awards voters. That’s in part because the festival’s knowledgeable audiences are a good gauge for the thinking of Oscar voters and Hollywood guilds and critics groups, but also because if movies play well here, they tend to earn the resources from their studios that help campaign the contenders to these groups in the first place.

The biggest of these breakouts at TIFF 2018 (the 11-day festival ends Sunday) is “Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón’s autobiographical story about growing up in 1970s Mexico under the care of a few very devoted nannies. That movie drew an electric response, but it’s not exactly a populist film. A black-and-white movie told in quiet vignettes, it has a kind of hypnotic austerity, not a get-on-your-feet-and-cheer celebrity.

But it was the exception — maybe the only one among the top contenders. The Toronto movies that will receive the major awards attention in the months ahead almost entirely come in the category of what you’d call crowd-pleasers. And that makes for a very interesting wrinkle in a debate currently swirling around the Oscars.

This list of contenders — it’s a quartet, really — includes “A Star Is Born,” in which Bradley Cooper directs and stars in a movie opposite Lady Gaga, retelling the timeless tale with showmanship, often shooting at live music festivals. “I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in/I’ll never meet the ground / We’re far from the shallow now,” Gaga, as on-screen persona Ally, sings in a tune she wrote with Mark Ronson that is sure to set eyes watering and moviegoers clutching their hearts, as the film did in a major way at the Toronto premiere. “It’s about the power of believing in someone and what that can do for the human spirit,” Cooper told reporters of his film’s theme.

It features “First Man,” in which both the director and male star of “La La Land” portray perhaps the proudest American achievement of the Cold War with their film about Neil Armstrong (Audience favorite Claire Foy co-stars.) Made with an eye toward detail and texture, “First Man” exhilarated Toronto audiences with its vicarious experience of space exploration. “Whether it’s animal sounds in launches or not having green screen where you easily could and most people would — Damien did everything in his power to leave no stone unturned and make this as real as possible,” Gosling told the audience after one screening.

The list contains “The Hate U Give,” George Tillman Jr.’s take on the Angie Thomas bestseller about a teenage girl whose friend is killed by a police officer in a racially motivated shooting. Despite the seriousness of the subject, “Hate” is a hugely appealing teen dramedy with a breakout performance by Amandla Stendler. Stendler’s best-known credit? The hit “Hunger Games” series.

And it sports “Green Book,” an interracial buddy dramedy starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, playing a cultured pianist and Bronx street tough, respectively, on a road trip in the 1962 South. “This is a story basically about seemingly very differently people that end up learning to understand each other whether they wanted to or not,” Mortensen said at the premiere. That premiere generated a two-minute standing ovation, after much laughter and tearing up throughout the film, and a series of pre-release focus-groups that have scored off the charts.

Lest you think “Green Book” is not an awards movie, just let director Peter Farrelly clarify. “I believe these are two of the best actors in a movie this year,” he said. Yes, that Peter Farrelly, force behind massively popular comedies including “There’s Something About Mary” and “Dumb and Dumber.” He got on board the acclaimed script and convinced backers he was the right man for the job; he even landed the modern-Hollywood rarity of final cut.

You’re beginning to see the pattern. Some of the most acclaimed and Oscar-worthy movies of Toronto are also the ones that drew the most audience applause. And that seems like a notable intersection given the talk of the past month about the value of a “popular” Oscar.

As you may have heard, this summer the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences first announced, then deferred, a separate Oscar category for “popular” movie. The thinking is that TV ratings have been collapsing, and the box office for the best picture nominees are rarely at blockbuster level, so a popular Oscar category will save the telecast. (The discussion among the group’s board of governors was actually not to use the word “popular” because of the divisiveness. It materialized in the announcement though, to the surprise of some on the board.)

The possibility of such an award has generated all sorts of backlash. Pundits have loudly decried how the Oscars’ standards of quality are now being adjusted to whatever makes the most money.

It’s a reasonable concern. But the biggest reason the idea seems faulty is that it suggests that there’s a distinction between what’s good and what people see. As if millions of Americans don’t already come out to Oscar movies (all but two of last season’s best-picture nominees were seen in theaters by at least five million people, and in any event Americans are watching movies on a broader range of platforms these days.)

As if the fact that even more consumers don’t watch the films is a function of disdain for work like “Lady Bird” or “The Shape of Water” as opposed to the larger culprit: the marketing budgets of the companies releasing them. Indeed, rather than worry about adjusting Oscar categories to movies people see, wouldn’t it be better to focus efforts on getting more people to see Oscar movies?

Which is where this quartet of Toronto films come in. There’s been a lot of talk that 2018′s biggest theatrical hit, “Black Panther,” should be nominated for best picture, and it should (because it deserves to be nominated, not because it made a gazillion dollars). But what this quartet of Toronto breakouts suggests is that audiences are already willing to love these movies. (All the films, incidentally, come from major studios, some of which have returned, cautiously, to producing fare for grown-ups. That should help with their marketing spend). What it shows is that the distinction between good and popular doesn’t exist, not in the way the academy sees it. You just need the right movies, and the right companies behind them, to make good films popular.

“Why do we have to pander down? Why can’t we make a move for young people that’s also sophisticated?” Hate” director Tillman said when asked by The Post about his movie, in a comment that’s specifically about young-adult films but could be extrapolated to work for all ages. And Tillman knows something about crowd-pleasing: He produced the hit franchise “Barbershop.”

The truth is there have already been signs the Oscars are trending toward the popular. Only twice this decade have there been two best-picture nominees that broke the $175 million mark domestically. They both came in the past three years, including 2017-2018.

Whether we end up there again is difficult to know at this stage. But Toronto suggests we could. When it comes to getting people to see Oscar movies, you don’t need to concoct all kinds of new categories. You just need Peter Farrelly and Lady Gaga.