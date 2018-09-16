Company Insider Title Date Action Shares Price Now holds
2U Mark J. Chernis Chief operating officer Sept. 12 Sold 10,000 84.04 33,602
Christopher J. Paucek Chief executive Sept. 10 Sold 75,000 83.35 to 85.03 530,191
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Kristine Martin Anderson Officer Sept. 5 Sold 20,000 51.54 20,898
Cogent Communications Holdings D. Blake Bath Director Sept. 11, Sept. 12 Sold 18,411 54.86 to 55.03 26,764
Robert N. Beury Jr. Officer Sept. 12, Sept. 13 Sold 6,000 54.92 to 54.96 41,840
Henry Worthington Kilmer Officer Sept. 6 Sold 3,000 54.98 34,200
DXC Technology Paul N. Saleh Chief financial officer Sept. 7 to Sept. 11 Sold 30,000 90.02 to 91.16 126,403
EPlus John E. Callies Director Sept. 4 Sold 970 101.13 10,184
Lawrence S. Herman Director Sept. 12 Sold 500 102.43 11,552
ManTech International Judith L. Bjornaas Chief financial officer Sept. 6 Sold 10,000 66.98 6,142
Saul Centers Debra Noreen Stencel General counsel Sept. 7 Sold 501 59.65 --
United Therapeutics Christopher Causey Director Sept. 6 to Sept. 10 Sold 1,620 118 to 119 1,555
Paul A. Mahon General counsel Sept. 6 Sold 6,000 118.48 35,613
Walker & Dunlop Alan J. Bowers Director Sept. 5 Bought 144 54.62 to 54.93 33,877
E. John Rice Jr. Director Sept. 4 Sold 4,644 54.25 22,579
Howard W. Smith III President Sept. 4 Sold 25,000 54.28 to 54.93 629,680
Trading as reported by companies’ directors, presidents, chief financial officers, general counsel, chief executive officers, chairmen and other officers, or by beneficial owners of more than 10 percent of a company’s stock.