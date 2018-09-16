|Company
|Insider
|Title
|Date
|Action
|Shares
|Price
|Now holds
|2U
|Mark J. Chernis
|Chief operating officer
|Sept. 12
|Sold
|10,000
|84.04
|33,602
|Christopher J. Paucek
|Chief executive
|Sept. 10
|Sold
|75,000
|83.35 to 85.03
|530,191
|Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
|Kristine Martin Anderson
|Officer
|Sept. 5
|Sold
|20,000
|51.54
|20,898
|Cogent Communications Holdings
|D. Blake Bath
|Director
|Sept. 11, Sept. 12
|Sold
|18,411
|54.86 to 55.03
|26,764
|Robert N. Beury Jr.
|Officer
|Sept. 12, Sept. 13
|Sold
|6,000
|54.92 to 54.96
|41,840
|Henry Worthington Kilmer
|Officer
|Sept. 6
|Sold
|3,000
|54.98
|34,200
|DXC Technology
|Paul N. Saleh
|Chief financial officer
|Sept. 7 to Sept. 11
|Sold
|30,000
|90.02 to 91.16
|126,403
|EPlus
|John E. Callies
|Director
|Sept. 4
|Sold
|970
|101.13
|10,184
|Lawrence S. Herman
|Director
|Sept. 12
|Sold
|500
|102.43
|11,552
|ManTech International
|Judith L. Bjornaas
|Chief financial officer
|Sept. 6
|Sold
|10,000
|66.98
|6,142
|Saul Centers
|Debra Noreen Stencel
|General counsel
|Sept. 7
|Sold
|501
|59.65
|--
|United Therapeutics
|Christopher Causey
|Director
|Sept. 6 to Sept. 10
|Sold
|1,620
|118 to 119
|1,555
|Paul A. Mahon
|General counsel
|Sept. 6
|Sold
|6,000
|118.48
|35,613
|Walker & Dunlop
|Alan J. Bowers
|Director
|Sept. 5
|Bought
|144
|54.62 to 54.93
|33,877
|E. John Rice Jr.
|Director
|Sept. 4
|Sold
|4,644
|54.25
|22,579
|Howard W. Smith III
|President
|Sept. 4
|Sold
|25,000
|54.28 to 54.93
|629,680
Trading as reported by companies’ directors, presidents, chief financial officers, general counsel, chief executive officers, chairmen and other officers, or by beneficial owners of more than 10 percent of a company’s stock.