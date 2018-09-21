Taylor Gourmet, the Washington-based hoagie chain that opened a decade ago in the H Street Corridor, will close all of its locations by Sunday, according to a company spokesman, after sales dipped following a meeting between the chain’s co-founder and President Trump last year.

The 17 D.C.-area locations will close by Sunday, according to the spokesman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. The chain’s two Chicago locations closed on Friday, he said.

Chain co-founder Casey Patten was unavailable to speak to the media, the spokesman said. The owner was visiting each location, breaking the news to employees and managers. It’s uncertain yet what kind of severance package, if any, the employees will get, the spokesman said.

Taylor Gourmet took a hit on social media when Patten met with President Trump in January 2017 as part of a small business roundtable at the White House. Sales dipped at Taylor Gourmet after Patten met with Trump, said one source close to the company who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak.

At the time, Patten defended the meeting with Trump, saying that he used it as a chance to ask the president to cut the red tape at the Small Business Administration and to talk about Taylor Gourmet’s immigrant workforce, which was “nervous about the potential regulations coming down the road.” At that time, Patten said that more than half of the company’s 300-plus employees were immigrants or the American-born children of immigrants.

When it comes to business, Patten told The Washington Post then, he’s apolitical. Taylor Gourmet even posted a billboard in Chinatown that stated: “Less Politics, More Hoagies.” Patten says he didn’t vote in the last presidential election and didn’t even know if he was registered to vote. (Nexis records indicate that he registered as a Republican in the District of Columbia in 2002.)

The chain, which has expanded rapidly in recent years, was reported to have received a $5.6 million investment from private-equity firm KarpReilly in 2015. Karp Reilly recently pulled out of the company, the Taylor Gourmet spokesman said, though he did not know why. Representatives for KarpReilly, which is based in Connecticut, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The sandwich chain has become something of a local favorite. President Obama was a regular at Taylor Gourmet, where he once hosted a round-table discussion with small-business owners to discuss his administration’s policies. He and Vice President Joe Biden also famously picked up lunch at the chain’s Pennsylvania Street location during the 2013 government shutdown, drawing hoards of on-lookers. (The chain was offering furloughed federal workers free cookies and 10 percent off their orders.)