Company Insider Title Date Action Shares Price Now holds
2U Mark J. Chernis Chief operating officer Sept. 12 Sold 10,000 84.04 33,602
Choice Hotels International Patrick S. Pacious Chief executive Sept. 18 Sold 9,613 82.02 127,004
Cogent Communications Holdings D. Blake Bath Director Sept. 11 to Sept. 13 Sold 22,000 54.86 to 55.03 23,175
DXC Technology John Michael Lawrie Chief executive Sept. 13 Sold 30,000 92.37 618,665
EPlus Lawrence S. Herman Director Sept. 12 Sold 500 102.43 11,552
Mark P. Marron Chief executive Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 Sold 20,000 102.18 to 99.37 87,693
Evolent Health Thomas Peterson Chief operating officer Sept. 13 Sold 70,000 27.50 67,868
Jonathan D. Weinberg General counsel Sept. 13 Sold 15,000 27.12 26,775
General Dynamics S. Daniel Johnson Officer Sept. 14 Sold 77,810 199.85 to 200.47 66,363
Gladstone Commercial Robert G. Cutlip President Sept. 18 Bought 500 19.32 45,600
ICF International John M. Wasson President Sept. 18 Sold 2,532 79.58 51,113
Maximus Richard A. Montoni Officer Sept. 18 to Sept. 20 Sold 44,002 64.23 to 65.81 464,474
Northrop Grumman Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief technology officer Sept. 17 Sold 5,137 310 5,371
Strategic Education John Kevin Gilligan Officer and director Sept. 13 Sold 5,000 133 to 135.65 113,594
Thomson Financial

Trading as reported by companies’ directors, presidents, chief financial officers, general counsel, chief executive officers, chairmen and other officers, or by beneficial owners of more than 10 percent of a company’s stock.