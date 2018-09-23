|Company
|Insider
|Title
|Date
|Action
|Shares
|Price
|Now holds
|2U
|Mark J. Chernis
|Chief operating officer
|Sept. 12
|Sold
|10,000
|84.04
|33,602
|Choice Hotels International
|Patrick S. Pacious
|Chief executive
|Sept. 18
|Sold
|9,613
|82.02
|127,004
|Cogent Communications Holdings
|D. Blake Bath
|Director
|Sept. 11 to Sept. 13
|Sold
|22,000
|54.86 to 55.03
|23,175
|DXC Technology
|John Michael Lawrie
|Chief executive
|Sept. 13
|Sold
|30,000
|92.37
|618,665
|EPlus
|Lawrence S. Herman
|Director
|Sept. 12
|Sold
|500
|102.43
|11,552
|Mark P. Marron
|Chief executive
|Sept. 14 to Sept. 18
|Sold
|20,000
|102.18 to 99.37
|87,693
|Evolent Health
|Thomas Peterson
|Chief operating officer
|Sept. 13
|Sold
|70,000
|27.50
|67,868
|Jonathan D. Weinberg
|General counsel
|Sept. 13
|Sold
|15,000
|27.12
|26,775
|General Dynamics
|S. Daniel Johnson
|Officer
|Sept. 14
|Sold
|77,810
|199.85 to 200.47
|66,363
|Gladstone Commercial
|Robert G. Cutlip
|President
|Sept. 18
|Bought
|500
|19.32
|45,600
|ICF International
|John M. Wasson
|President
|Sept. 18
|Sold
|2,532
|79.58
|51,113
|Maximus
|Richard A. Montoni
|Officer
|Sept. 18 to Sept. 20
|Sold
|44,002
|64.23 to 65.81
|464,474
|Northrop Grumman
|Patrick M. Antkowiak
|Chief technology officer
|Sept. 17
|Sold
|5,137
|310
|5,371
|Strategic Education
|John Kevin Gilligan
|Officer and director
|Sept. 13
|Sold
|5,000
|133 to 135.65
|113,594
|Thomson Financial
Trading as reported by companies’ directors, presidents, chief financial officers, general counsel, chief executive officers, chairmen and other officers, or by beneficial owners of more than 10 percent of a company’s stock.