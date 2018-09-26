

A new survey from human resources consulting firm Aon projects that employers will hand out higher salaries -- but lower bonuses -- in 2019, bringing overall cash compensation down. (iStock)

The economy is humming, the unemployment rate is at one of the lowest points in half a century and job growth is on the rise, as employers complain about being unable to fill open jobs.

But despite all that, pay for salaried employees could go down in 2019.

A survey released by the human resources consultancy Aon projects that the increase in the amount companies spend on cash compensation for salaried workers in 2019 (a combination of base salary and “variable pay,” or incentives, signing bonuses or recognition awards) will actually drop slightly, falling from 15.5 percent of companies' total payroll to 15.2 percent in 2019. That 15.5 percent also represents a decrease for 2018, the survey found: Companies set aside 15.6 percent of their payroll in 2017.

Aon’s survey, which collects data from 1,026 U.S. companies, found that companies expect to boost raises in 2019, budgeting 3.1 percent, the highest figure since the recession. But the part set aside for bonuses is expected to fall in 2019, from 12.5 percent to 12.1 percent.

[How much people really make in the 'gig economy']

That drop, Aon’s report said, is counter-intuitive. It’s surprising, said Ken Abosch, who Aon’s broad-based compensation leader, that “the outlook for 2019 is so conservative from a bonus perspective given the strength of the economy and corporate performance.”

Of course, data that shows slow wage growth is nothing new. While worker pay grew at the fastest rate in nine years in August, according to the U.S. Labor Department, it comes off years of sluggish growth, and raises employees do see are often being wiped out by inflation.

But the Aon survey suggests another interesting dynamic. For years, companies have shifted their compensation dollars into more variable pay for two reasons. One is a bid to boost performance: Employees have come to expect that pay is increasingly tied to higher performance. The other is a concern that doling out higher base pay locks employers in to paying higher salaries that can’t be taken away, while bonuses are easy to pull back when lean times strike again.

Now ,the report says, they appear to be shifting money out of variable pay and into base salary as a way of attracting candidates with initially higher pay -- even if that means cutting into bonuses in the future.

Companies, Abosch said, “have established a limit of what they’re willing to spend" on payroll, and when that happens, "if you’re going to increase one component, you have to take from the other.”

Why not just spend more, overall? Abosch says that despite a strong economy, labor costs are such big expenses, and they’re under such enormous pressure from investors to keep a lid on those costs, that companies “are not going to be easily persuaded to lift [them].”

[What a 'silver tsunami' of retiring Baby Boomer business owners could mean for their workers]

Brian Kropp, group vice president of Gartner’s human resources practice, said he has not consistently seen companies start to make that shift in pay.

“But what is true is that it’s incredibly difficult to attract talent” right now, he said. Gartner’s survey data of U.S. employees, Kropp said, showed that the boost workers expect in order to be lured to change jobs has gone from a 14 percent bump in 2013 to a 16 percent increase now.

Kropp cited several problems that could result if indeed, companies end up shifting pay from incentive pay to salary. If new employees are being paid more to get them in the door, he said, it could create a sense of “inequity” in the workplace. It could also mean a lower budget to reward top people at a time when it’s easier than ever for them to quit and go elsewhere.

“Managers don’t give people ‘zero’ bonuses unless employees are really, really bad -- they try to ‘peanut butter’ [the budget] and spread it around,” he said. “When you’ve got less to give, you limit your ability to actually reward the highest performers, demotivating them.”

Meanwhile, it leaves companies with less room to cut costs, which could lead to difficult choices about cutting jobs. “When winter comes -- and it will come -- you’ve got less flexibility," he said. "It’s really hard to pull back people’s salary.”

Abosch said he believes the shift is temporary, and companies will eventually revert back.

“The most disappointing piece of this," he said, "is that organizations seem to be abandoning a longer-term strategy in order to stop a short-term gap.”

Read also:

U.S. wages growing at fastest rate in 9 years as unemployment stays at 3.9 percent

Like On Leadership? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes.