Boeing has been awarded a $9.2 billion contract to build the Air Force’s next fleet of combat training aircraft, the Defense Department announced Thursday, locking the aerospace company into the largest U.S. military aircraft procurement in years.
The service plans to procure about 350 of Boeing’s T-X aircraft to replace its T-38C Talons, which have been in service for 57 years. The contract calls for an initial capability by 2024 and full operational deployment by 2034.
"This new aircraft will provide the advanced training capabilities we need to increase the lethality and effectiveness of future Air Force pilots,” Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said in a statement. “Through competition we will save at least $10 billion on the T-X program.”
For Boeing’s Arlington-based defense business, the award caps off a stunning winning streak.
“Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of unwavering focus by the Boeing and Saab team,” Leanne Caret, chief executive of Boeing’s defense unit, said in a statement. “It is a direct result of our joint investment in developing a system centered on the unique requirements of the U.S. Air Force. We expect T-X to be a franchise program for much of this century.”
While Boeing remains a giant in commercial aircraft, it has been outflanked by rivals recently in the defense space. Lockheed, the manufacturer of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, is the world’s largest defense contractor by a wide margin, taking in $50 billion in U.S. contract dollars last year compared with Boeing’s $23 billion.
But in the past month, Boeing has won a string of major military contracts that should pad its coffers for decades. In late August, it was awarded an $805 million foothold in a program to build the Navy’s MQ-25 aerial refueling drone. Then, this week, it won a $2.4 billion contract to replace the Air Force’s aging UH-1N helicopters.
Boeing teamed with Saab to create a new airplane design for the competition. Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries had teamed up to offer the T-50A, which has already been used to train pilots in Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Iraq. And Leonardo DRS, a U.S. subsidiary of an Italian defense manufacturer, offered a modified version of one of its older trainer models called the T-100.
The Air Force’s move to replace the aging trainer aircraft is long-awaited. The new planes are to replace the T-38C Talon, which was developed by Northrop Grumman more than half a century ago.
“This award is about 30 years overdue. ... It’s amazing that more of those T-38s aren’t falling out of the sky,” said Dave Deptula, a retired Air Force general who is dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, an Air Force Association-funded think tank.