

Two Boeing T-X trainer aircraft fly over the St. Louis Gateway Arch. The Air Force announced Thursday that it has selected Boeing's offering to replace its T-38 Trainer aircraft, which has been in service more than 50 years (Photo by John Parker) (E.Shindelbower)

Boeing has been award­ed a $9.2 billion con­tract to build the Air Force’s next fleet of com­bat train­ing aircraft, the Defense Department an­nounced Thurs­day, lock­ing the aer­o­space com­pany into the larg­est U.S. mil­i­tar­y aircraft pro­cure­ment in years.

The serv­ice plans to pro­cure a­bout 350 of Boeing’s T-X aircraft to re­place its T-38C Tal­ons, which have been in serv­ice for 57 years. The con­tract calls for an in­itial ca­pa­bil­i­ty by 2024 and full op­er­ation­al de­ploy­ment by 2034.

"This new aircraft will pro­vide the ad­vanced train­ing ca­pa­bil­i­ties we need to in­crease the le­thal­i­ty and ef­fec­tive­ness of fu­ture Air Force pil­ots,” Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said in a state­ment. “Through com­pe­ti­tion we will save at least $10 billion on the T-X pro­gram.”

For Boeing’s Arlington-based defense busi­ness, the a­ward caps off a stun­ning win­ning streak.

“Today’s an­nounce­ment is the cul­mi­na­tion of years of un­waver­ing fo­cus by the Boeing and Saab team,” Le­anne Caret, chief ex­ec­u­tive of Boeing’s defense unit, said in a state­ment. “It is a di­rect re­sult of our joint in­vest­ment in de­vel­op­ing a sys­tem centered on the unique re­quire­ments of the U.S. Air Force. We ex­pect T-X to be a fran­chise pro­gram for much of this cen­tu­ry.”

While Boeing re­mains a gi­ant in com­mer­cial aircraft, it has been out­flanked by ri­vals re­cent­ly in the defense space. Lock­heed, the man­u­fac­tur­er of the F-35 Joint Strike Fight­er, is the world’s larg­est defense con­trac­tor by a wide mar­gin, tak­ing in $50 billion in U.S. con­tract dol­lars last year com­pared with Boeing’s $23 billion.

But in the past month, Boeing has won a string of ma­jor mil­i­tar­y con­tracts that should pad its cof­fers for de­cades. In late Au­gust, it was award­ed an $805 million foot­hold in a pro­gram to build the Navy’s MQ-25 aer­i­al re­fu­el­ing drone. Then, this week, it won a $2.4 billion con­tract to re­place the Air Force’s ag­ing UH-1N heli­cop­ters.

Boeing teamed with Saab to cre­ate a new air­plane de­sign for the com­pe­ti­tion. Lock­heed Mar­tin and Korea Aer­o­space Industries had teamed up to of­fer the T-50A, which has already been used to train pil­ots in Korea, In­do­ne­sia, Thai­land, the Philippines and Iraq. And Leonardo DRS, a U.S. sub­sid­iary of an I­tal­ian defense man­u­fac­tur­er, of­fered a modi­fied ver­sion of one of its old­er train­er mod­els called the T-100.

The Air Force’s move to re­place the ag­ing train­er aircraft is long-await­ed. The new planes are to re­place the T-38C Talon, which was de­vel­oped by North­rop Grum­man more than half a cen­tu­ry ago.

“This a­ward is a­bout 30 years o­ver­due. ... It’s amaz­ing that more of those T-38s aren’t fall­ing out of the sky,” said Dave Deptula, a retired Air Force gen­er­al who is dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aer­o­space Studies, an Air Force Association-fund­ed think tank.