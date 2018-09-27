

Although plenty of people daydream about moving to Paris, Barcelona or a Greek island, when it comes to specific home features, American and European tastes diverge in many ways. However, one of several dream home features both Americans and Europeans like is waterfront property.

A recent survey by Porch.com, a network that connects homeowners and home professionals, found that 45 percent of American respondents said they would prefer their dream home to be on a waterfront, and 52 percent of Europeans said the same.

Another area of agreement is the lack of interest in living in a golf-course community. Just 4 percent of Americans and 3 percent of Europeans who responded to the survey said their dream home would be on a golf course.

Although 51 percent of both Europeans and Americans said they would prefer a suburban location, Americans are slightly more likely to prefer a rural location (31 percent) compared with Europeans (29 percent). Europeans are slightly more likely to prefer an urban location (21 percent), compared with Americans (18 percent).

More than half (54 percent) of both American and European respondents said their ideal home would be a new construction.

An area of divergence when it comes to location is the preference for a gated community. Although 23 percent of Americans want to live in one, just 6 percent of Europeans do.

Among the biggest areas of disagreement is size. The average size of the ideal home for Americans in the survey was 4,982 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, compared with just 1,589 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms for Europeans.

Americans in the survey were much more interested in the comfort of air conditioning (79 percent want it, the top preference for Americans), compared with only 47 percent of Europeans who said it was a preferred feature. Solar panels for energy-efficiency were the No. 1 preferred feature for Europeans, with 64 percent listing them as a preference. But Americans also are embracing solar panels, with 60 percent mentioning them as a preferred feature.