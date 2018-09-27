

Pumpjacks pull oil up fromwells in the Bakken Formation near Dickinson, N.D. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News)

Global oil prices rose Thursday morning as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries concluded a meeting in Algiers, where the group wrestled with pressure from President Trump to pump more.

Benchmark Brent crude was up slightly at $81 a barrel on London’s markets, while West Texas Intermediate was trading up at more than $72 per barrel.

Brent hit a four-year high this week at $80 per barrel. American drivers in recent months have felt the effect at the gas pump, where prices have rise to a national average of around $2.85 per gallon.

OPEC has come under attack from President Trump all year, and most recently this month, for limiting production which helped drive up oil prices.

JPMorgan in a report last weekend cited geopolitical risks, including the trade war with China, North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations and the chance of “a major miscalculation from sanctions” against Iran, that could push the price of oil toward $90 a barrel.

Thursday’s increase comes as a Reuters report said that Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, will temporarily pump 500,000 barrels per day more to ease tight supplies in the wake of American sanctions against Iran, which is a major supplier.