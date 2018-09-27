

Mel Watt, a Democrat from North Carolina, is head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

A government employee is expected to tell a House panel on Thursday that Mel Watt, the former North Carolina congressman who now heads the Federal Housing Finance Agency, sexually harassed her for years and prevented her from securing a raise when she rebuffed his advances.

The House Financial Services Committee extended a last-minute investigation to Simone Grimes, an FHFA supervisory program management analyst, to testify about her accusations earlier this week.

Watt has denied the accusations, saying their leaks were meant to embarrass him. The matter is also under investigation by the FHFA’s inspector general and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Grimes has also filed a federal lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages.

[Government report details sexual harassment allegations lodged against Mel Watt]

Grimes, 44, has said the harassment started when Watt, 73, approached her during a going-away party in 2015, according to a report by an investigative office within the U.S. Postal Service. Grimes told investigators for the agency that she was standing at a snack table with other employees when Watt ushered her away and “asserted that there was an attraction between them that needed to be explored,” according to the report.

Over the next two years, according to the report, Watt repeatedly asked Grimes to meet him outside the office, including inviting her to his vacation home in North Carolina, restaurants, the jazz club Blues Alley and his home. Grimes told investigators that she agreed to several of the meetings so she could complain that she was being underpaid after assuming the responsibilities of another employee who had been promoted, the report says.

But the topic of the meetings inevitably would turn to Watt’s attraction to her, according to Grimes.

In February 2016, Grimes returned from a vacation in South Africa, and Watt asked her to set up a private meeting so they could discuss her trip, she said. They met in the FHFA’s cafeteria, where Grimes showed Watt scenic photos from her trip, according to the report. Grimes said Watt told her, “I wouldn’t mind seeing pictures of you, particularly in a bikini,” according to the report.

Watt did not cooperate with the report. He was nominated by President Barack Obama to lead the FHFA in 2013; his term ends in January.